Buffalo Township plans updating stormwater control and dilapidated homes ordinances

Buffalo Township is planning to update a variety of ordinances related to stormwater control and abandoned or dilapidated homes.

Officials feel some ordinances are outdated and couldn't survive a court challenge.

While touring the township recently, officials were concerned about downspouts and sump pumps discharging on to roads and streets, grass clippings and leaves being deposited along roads and getting into drains.

They also want to make sure they can legally take action with dilapidated structures.

In addition, the township is in the process of complying with new federal stormwater guidelines designed to prevent pollutants from entering streams, creeks and rivers.

“We have a number of ordinances that need updated,” solicitor Larry Lutz said.

Supervisors said they will seek input from the planning commission, the township engineers and Rick Grossman, who handles planning issues for other townships.

A workshop will be scheduled for the ordinance updates and public hearings would have to be scheduled.

“We are a little bit behind on these ordinances, and we need to work on them in case we are challenged,” said Supervisors Chairman John Haven.

Township officials also discovered a crushed public storm drain that's on private property on Doyle Road that needs to be addressed.

The public works crew is finding itself cleaning out drains on private property, which is a practice the township would like to stop.

George Guido is a freelance writer.