Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Buffalo Township plans updating stormwater control and dilapidated homes ordinances

George Guido | Friday, April 14, 2017, 12:11 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Buffalo Township is planning to update a variety of ordinances related to stormwater control and abandoned or dilapidated homes.

Officials feel some ordinances are outdated and couldn't survive a court challenge.

While touring the township recently, officials were concerned about downspouts and sump pumps discharging on to roads and streets, grass clippings and leaves being deposited along roads and getting into drains.

They also want to make sure they can legally take action with dilapidated structures.

In addition, the township is in the process of complying with new federal stormwater guidelines designed to prevent pollutants from entering streams, creeks and rivers.

“We have a number of ordinances that need updated,” solicitor Larry Lutz said.

Supervisors said they will seek input from the planning commission, the township engineers and Rick Grossman, who handles planning issues for other townships.

A workshop will be scheduled for the ordinance updates and public hearings would have to be scheduled.

“We are a little bit behind on these ordinances, and we need to work on them in case we are challenged,” said Supervisors Chairman John Haven.

Township officials also discovered a crushed public storm drain that's on private property on Doyle Road that needs to be addressed.

The public works crew is finding itself cleaning out drains on private property, which is a practice the township would like to stop.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.