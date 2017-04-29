Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Freeport, other W. Pa. schools may lose federal Title II funding

Tom Yerace and Emily Balser | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 12:01 a.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Freeport Area's South Buffalo Elementary kindergarden teacher Amiee Raber-Campbell works with her students. Friday, April 28, 2017. Local school districts are worried a federal proposal to eliminate Title II funds could make it tough to pay for staff development and to reduce class size.

Local school district officials are worried a Trump administration proposal to eliminate Title II federal funds could leave their districts short of money for staff development and class size reduction.

According to the state Department of Education, Title II money helps districts pay for teacher and principal development, reducing class size and recruitment and retention efforts for educators.

The state receives about $86 million in federal Title II funding each year, which it doles out to local school districts.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera sent out letters to districts cautioning officials about the potential cuts if the proposal put forth by President Trump and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos takes effect.

Local districts are looking at cuts ranging from around $40,000 to more than $200,000, depending on the size of the district.

"Wiping out Title II would absolutely wipe out $68,000 from our budget," said Freeport Area Superintendent Ian Magness.

Many districts use their Title II funding to provide an extra teacher in elementary schools to keep class sizes smaller and provide training for educators on curriculum changes.

"Whenever you have a new curriculum adoption, you need to provide in-service training so that staff stay current with best practices and implementation of new programs," said Hempfield Area Superintendent Barbara Marin. "You need to have money available to fund that training."

Hempfield Area School District stands to lose about $223,000 if the program is eliminated. "We are already stretched beyond belief right now," Marin said.

If the funding is cut, districts will have to take a hard look at their budgets and could have to raise real estate taxes to cover the losses.

Freeport Area Business Manager Ryan Manzer said, "They would go from being federally funded positions to locally funded positions. We would have to figure out how to carry on those federal programs using local funds."

New Kensington-Arnold Superintendent John Pallone said the initiatives being funded through Title II could face elimination as well.

"Some of the good things that we're doing with those funds would have to be curtailed because we don't have the money to replace it," Pallone said.

Pallone said the district continues to get less and less state and federal funding each year. "We're hopeful that the government will reconsider," he said.

Apollo-Ridge Superintendent Matthew Curci said losing these funds would put a burden on the district and its budget, which, as with many school districts, already is strained.

"Expectations and mandates are increasing while funding is decreasing," Curci said.

Magness said Rivera's letter is meant as a call to action for school administrators and school directors.

He said Freeport Area officials will begin by reaching out to Pennsylvania's Congressional delegation to oppose Title II's elimination.

Not knowing whether the funding will be cut could put districts in a bind because Pennsylvania school districts have to approve 2017-18 budgets by June 30.

The federal fiscal calendar operates on an Oct. 1 deadline and, if Title II is eliminated by then, school budgets likely would have to find money elsewhere or possibly layoff teachers and reduce or eliminate some programs to plug those budgetary holes.

"They're not under the same gun that we are to pass a balanced budget by June 30," Pallone said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser. Freelance writer Tom Yerace contributed.

Money at stake

How much school districts stand to lose if the Trump administration eliminates Title II funding to schools and how much that money represents in school real estate taxes.
 
School Estimated amount Estimated millage district of Title II funding to make up funds
Allegheny Valley $44,326 0.06 mills
Apollo-Ridge $86,247 0.51 mills
Baldwin-Whitehall $119,429 0.05 mills
Belle Vernon Area $138,260 0.92 mills
Brentwood $34,432 0.07 mills
Burrell $71,832 0.46 mills
Carlynton $69,757 0.09 mills
Chartiers Valley $80,253 0.03 mills
Deer Lakes $45,443 0.03 mills
Derry Area $147,328 1.10 mills
Fox Chapel Area $119,935 0.03 mills
Franklin Regional $72,503 0.20 mills
Freeport Area $67,434 0.45 mills
Gateway $128,291 0.04 mills
Greater Latrobe $145,316 0.42 mills
Greensburg Salem $187,868 0.76 mills
Hampton $50,349 0.02 mills
Hempfield Area $222,761 0.36 mills
Highlands $193,677 0.24 mills
Jeannette $89,321 1.37 mills
Kiski Area $221,569 0.87 mills
Leechburg Area $33,930 0.44 mills
Ligonier Valley $129,040 0.75 mills
Monessen $74,932 1.4 mills
Mt. Pleasant Area $142,878 0.98 mills
New Kensington-Arnold $169,769 1.32 mills
North Allegheny $116,179 0.01 mills
North Hills $96,274 0.03 mills
Norwin $150,298 0.36 mills
Penn Hills $180,057 0.09 mills
Penn-Trafford $86,456 0.31 mills
Pine-Richland $47,411 0.01 mills
Plum $97,566 0.05 mills
Quaker Valley $47,902 0.02 mills
Riverview $52,797 0.07 mills
Shaler Area $139,866 0.06 mills
South Fayette $70,631 0.04 mills
Southmoreland $131,319 1.12 mills
West Jefferson Hills $64,758 0.03 mills
Yough $144,282 1.15 mills
 
Source: Districts, state Dept. of Education
TRIBUNE-REVIEW

 

