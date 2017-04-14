Supervisors consider additional fracking permits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The South Buffalo Supervisors will decide Monday on whether to approve new Marcellus shale natural gas wells and a compressor station on property off of Iseman Road.

Last month, the township's planning commission recommended granting the conditional use permits for Snyder Brothers Inc. of Kittanning to drill four horizontal (fracking) wells on private property. The property is adjacent to Renshaw Farms, 412 Ford City Road, where Snyder already has four other Marcellus shale wells.

The township's only concerns with the four new wells is ensuring the integrity of nearby residential water wells and increased traffic on a section of Ford City Road to Iseman Road, according to Mike Joyce, chairman of South Buffalo's planning commission.

Snyder Brothers will test the water supplies of 15 to 20 households, which are located within 3,000 feet of the planned Iseman Road wellheads, said Todd Kunselman, Snyder Brothers' vice president of drilling and completions.

The planning commission also approved a new compressor station for the site and the installation of natural gas and waterlines to the site. They would connect to the wells on Renshaw Farms.

The board's only issue there is with noise from the compressor, Joyce said.

Approval is contingent on results of an audio survey.

Although Snyder Brothers is requesting two separate approvals, it's one project, according to Kunselman.

The energy company plan to have the Renshaw well pads ready to drill in late summer or fall of this year.

For the Iseman Road wells, Snyder Brothers is in the process of securing approvals from the state and the township.

Kunselman doesn't expect to drill there until winter.

The pipelines from the new wells will tie into a compressor station, which will then connect to the NiSource natural gas gathering pipeline, a 70-mile natural gas pipeline in Southwestern Pennsylvania that runs through South Buffalo.

Snyder Brothers will provide a bond to ensure that Iseman Road will not sustain long-term damage by the project, Joyce said.

Truck traffic to increase

Residents can expect more truck traffic for the energy projects on Iseman Road, coming off of Ford City Road.

It's hard to judge the projected truck traffic, Kunselman said. But he estimated that a six- to nine- month timeframe would result in 500 to 800 truckloads for just drilling.

The good news is Snyder Brothers will save 8,000 to 10,000 truckloads of water from local roads by laying a 2.8-mile waterline from the Allegheny River to the new well pad and compressor station.

