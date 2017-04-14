East Deer receives $212K grant to repair sewer lines

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

East Deer will soon be well on its way to complying with federal stormwater and sewage requirements.

The township will be receiving a $212,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Small Water & Sewer Program.

The money will be used for repairing sewer lines and separating sewage pipes from stormwater lines.

“This will go a long way toward meeting the consent decree,” said Commissioners Chairman Tony Taliani.

East Deer, like many towns in the Alle-Kiski Valley, is under a federal decree to modernize its sewage system to reduce polluted runoff from reaching the Allegheny River.

The state Small Water & Sewer Program, however, turned East Deer down in its request for money to rehabilitate the township's water tank.

Also, the township commissioners in May expect to make a final decision on a proposal to fix the Yost Road/Old Murrayhill Road storm drain system, which has been a problem.

George Guido is a freelance writer.