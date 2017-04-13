Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Man robbed Thursday afternoon on a street in West Tarentum

Matthew Medsger | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 9:06 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

A man was robbed at gunpoint on a Tarentum street on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Tarentum Police Sgt. Ryan Hanford said that around 3:40 p.m. a 20-year-old man was walking down Center Street in West Tarentum when two black males in a tan Honda Accord pulled alongside him, brandished a silver revolver and demanded money.

The suspects fled down West 11th Avenue after taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim's wallet, Hanford said.

The victim was not injured.

The suspects are described as black males, one wearing a white jacket and the other a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to notify the Tarentum Police by calling 9-1-1.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.