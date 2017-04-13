Brackenridge standoff ends peacefully late Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Police SWAT teams surrounded the home of a Brackenridge man late Thursday, after he reportedly threatened suicide and refused to exit the home.

The man was eventually escorted out of the home without incident after a nearly four-hour standoff.

The incident started around 7:20 p.m. at a house in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue. Traffic leading to that block was closed during the incident.

Police escorted the man to a waiting ambulance around 11:15 p.m.

Family members at the scene advised the responding officers of the presence of firearms in the house. They declined to comment.

Police negotiators eventually turned to the aid of a civilian man only identified as the barricaded man's friend, who talked the man out of hurting himself and coming out of the house.

The on-scene SWAT commander declined to comment, referring questions to the Brackenridge police.

A call to Brackenridge police Chief Jamie Bock was not answered.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.