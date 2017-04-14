Brackenridge standoff suspect hospitalized, no charges pending

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man involved in a Brackenridge standoff Thursday night is in Allegheny Valley Hospital today for a mental health evaluation, police said.

The man, in his 50s, allegedly locked himself in a room, threatened to commit suicide and refused to come out at about 7:30 p.m., borough police Chief Jamie Bock said Friday.

Because no charges are expected to be filed in the case, police are not identifying the man.

Bock said officers and the man's family attempted to coax him out, but the man refused.

Police blocked access to part of the 700 block of East Eighth Avenue as a precaution. Spectators were kept away from the house.

“About a half hour later, we tried again. He said something about bloodshed and a .38 (caliber gun) so, for his safety and our safety, so we called the Allegheny County SWAT team,” Bock said.

Police surrounded the house to make sure he stayed inside.

A county negotiator and one of the man's friends urged him to give up but were unsuccessful.

“The negotiations failed. At about 11 p.m., SWAT entered the house and brought him outside without incident,” Bock said.

No one was injured and no weapons were found.

“No one will be charged,” Bock said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.