Valley News Dispatch

Frazer traffic stop results in 2 drug arrests
Chuck Biedka | Friday, April 14, 2017, 9:09 p.m.
Courtesy of FRAZER TWP. POLICE
Frazer police say they netted this cache of money and drugs following a traffic stop Friday. April 14, 2017

Two Pittsburgh men are facing drug charges after Frazer police pulled their car over at about 5 p.m. Friday for allegedly driving with suspended insurance.

When Patrolmen Steffan Shaw and Aaron Scott approached the car at the intersection of Butler-Logan and Tawney Run roads, they smelled marijuana, Shaw said.

Things then began to unravel for the men in the car, police said.

A check showed the driver, Larry Holiday, 43, of the Spring Garden section of Pittsburgh, is wanted on a parole violation associated with a charge of homicide by vehicle.

Shaw said the passenger Quentin Ellis, 40, most recently of Pittsburgh's Hill District, gave police a false name.

Police found out his identity when they found a credit card in his pocket.

Inside the car's glove box, police say they found more than 200 packets of heroin, a little more than an eighth-ounce of powdered cocaine, more than a half-ounce clump of “rock” cocaine, 25 grams of “ecstasy” tablets and crushed tablets, and almost a half-ounce of marijuana.

The men had about $470 in cash and five cellphones, police said.

Both face drug conspiracy and related charges.

Holiday also faces the parole violation and traffic offenses while Ellison will be charged with giving a false name.

The men were to be taken to Allegheny County Night Court for arraignment Friday night.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

