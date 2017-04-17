Former police chief's impact still felt across the Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

James L. “Jimmy” Chambers, the Alle-Kiski Valley's first black police chief, died on Sunday years after his retirement, but is still making a positive impact.

Chambers hired dozens of patrol officers and trained many of New Kensington's police chiefs who served after him.

Chambers died in his Martin Avenue home. He was 74.

He is remembered by friends and family as a man who brought integrity, leadership by example, and courage to the job.

He is an inductee into the International Police Association's Hall of Fame.

Chambers was born in New Kensington, raised in the Lincoln Beach neighborhood of Upper Burrell and graduated from Plum High School.

He enlisted in the Air Force at age 17. He was trained as a security police officer served with an elite security team for the Strategic Air Command. In eight years, he served in Europe and Africa and completed two tours of duty in Vietnam, where he twice was awarded the Air Force Commendation medal.

By 1969, Chambers was in another uniform — that of a New Kensington patrolman. In the next 19 years, he was promoted to patrol sergeant, juvenile sergeant and then detective sergeant.

Chambers was named chief in 1987. Sgt. Steve Groark, who retired last week, said Chambers was “energetic and kept us on our toes.”

Patrolman Joe Locke, who was hired by Chambers, remembers him as down to earth. Chambers “spoke his mind but he was fair. He was a good police officer who cared for the community.”

Chambers resigned in 1994 in a political dispute.

In his resignation letter, Chambers wrote: “Not only do I have to go against the bad guys on the street who have guns and knives, now I have to fight with the politicians who have the pencils. It's time to leave, my friend.”

Numerous people in the community asked him to reconsider, but he declined.

The Rev. Mitch Nichols, who knew him for years, said Chambers was a hands-on chief. “He was very concerned about the city and its people,” Nichols said. “He was a no-nonsense police officer who loved his community.”

Current Chief Jim Klein was hired by Chambers almost 26 years ago and has served under six chiefs.

“To me, he was chief of chiefs, and he started the city fighting back against drugs,” Klein said. “He had a knack of recognizing people and the people he didn't recognize he made himself known to them.”

If the people were up to no good, “he told them they were not welcome,” said Klein, who said the city was seeing its first of several influxes of drug dealers from Detroit and Cleveland. Changes in the law now preclude such advice to “visitors.”

Klein said Chambers management style was direct: “If you made a mistake, he told you,” Klein said. “But before you left, he always made sure you knew you were a valued member of the team.”

Frank Link, who became chief and later mayor, said Chambers always displayed pride in his uniform and his city.

Link said Chambers “had a great mind” and could recite the state criminal code and motor vehicle code. “He was always studying,” Link said.

“It wasn't an easy time for New Kensington,” Link said. “Alcoa had gone away, and a lot of businesses left. There were drugs, so he had his challenges.

“He respected people, he respected the law and loved people,” Link said. “He stayed active in the Fraternal Order of Police long after he retired. He never stopped.”

Through it all, Chambers remained a family man, his wife, Wilda, and a daughter said.

“He was the best father you could imagine,” said daughter Tabitha Chambers Tranum. She said her parents taught their three children respect, self-discipline, the value of hard work and the importance of public service. He also shared his love of fishing and camping.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck, of New Kensington, called Chambers “an outstanding police officer, detective and chief” who was a role model who displayed and garnered respect.

Klein said New Kensington police will form an honor guard Thursday at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home in New Kensington and serve as pallbearers the next day.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter@ChuckBiedka.