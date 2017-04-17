Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Township OKs 4 gas wells
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, April 17, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

South Buffalo Township is getting four new Marcellus shale natural gas wells.

Supervisors on Monday approved conditional use permits for Snyder Brothers Inc. to drill the gas wells and put a compressor station on a private property off Iseman Road.

The property is adjacent to Renshaw Farms, 412 Ford City Road, where Snyder has four other Marcellus shale wells.

Supervisors also backed the installation of natural gas and waterlines to the site, which will connect to the wells at Renshaw Farms.

Todd Kunselman, vice president of drilling and completions at Snyder said the company hopes to break ground next month so drilling can begin by the end of summer.

The approval followed a public hearing where representatives from the Kittanning-based natural gas and oil company fielded questions .

Among the topics discussed in the packed meeting room were noise, lighting and traffic issues.

Residents asked questions but no one objected to the project.

In response to resident Phil Tompkins, Kunselman assured him that his well water would be safe and he would not feel any vibrations from the drilling.

Kunselman said while the well site will be lit, most lights will point down toward the well pad. He said if glare becomes an issue to residents or drivers along the road, those lights can be moved.

Lighting around the station will be minimal and pointed away from any residences.

Noise complaints can be addressed on a case-by-case basis. “If sound becomes an issue ... we have in the past been able to put up temporary sound walls,” he said.

Emergency responders will be given an access code to the 300-foot by 400-foot long compressor station, which will be fenced in. The road leading to the compressor station will be gated.

The compressor station will also be quiet, Snyder officials said. The fans that are used on the compressors move at a slower speed and hospital-grade mufflers will be put on the compressors.

Because Iseman Road, which is off Ford City Road, will be affected by well traffic, the township is requiring Snyder to pay a bond to ensure repairs are made. No amount has been set.

Other affected roads

Other roads that will be involved in the project include White Rock Road and River Road.

Kunselman said that those roads will be affected by the proposed 2.8-mile long waterline, which will carry water drawn from the Allegheny River to the wells and the wells on the Renshaw Farms site.

The waterlines will save anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 truckloads of water from being transported on local roads, Kunselman said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

