Cheswick facing penalties for police pension fund shortfalls

Cheswick is at risk of losing all state aid for its police pension fund after not responding to an audit finding the borough failed to properly contribute to the fund for years.

“We are in process of officially reaching out to them to find out what they've done, if anything,” said Susan Woods, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Auditor General's office.

Police Chief Bob Scott, the borough's only full-time police officer, said he is beginning to think about retirement and is concerned about the status of the pension fund. Five percent is taken off the top of his pay toward the fund.

“I just want to make sure everything is up to date,” he said. “It's something I'd like rectified.”

According to the audit, released in August, the borough did not fully pay its minimum obligation for 2014, and did not pay anything for 2015 by the Dec. 31 deadlines each year. The borough had an unpaid balance of about $55,800 for 2014, and about $65,700 for 2015.

Combined, the borough owes about $121,500 for those years, plus interest. The borough must add that amount to its contribution for 2016, the status of which was not known.

The borough also had not fully paid its minimum obligation for 2013, but later paid the outstanding amount totaling about $65,100, including about $12,800 in interest.

The audit also found that the borough had not deposited member contributions totaling $6,300 for 2013 through 2015. That amount, plus interest, is owed.

Woods said the state would give Cheswick time to correct the outstanding issues, but, “We have not heard anything from them.”

Council President Paul Jack could not be reached for comment.

In its initial response to the audit, the borough claimed that pension plan contributions were not paid because of problems with its water billing system, and that money had been transferred to cover the costs of water.

The borough blamed a new treasurer for putting its budget and accounting system into “disarray,” and that there was $80,000 in unpaid water bills it was trying to collect.

The borough explained it had collected some of the unpaid water bills, was getting a new billing system, and replaced the treasurer and auditors. A new accounting system combined all of the borough's funding, eliminating the need for transfers.

Absent any further response from the borough, Woods said the state's next step would be to withhold the borough's aid allocation, which would be released in September. In 2016, the borough received $31,800 from the state, she said.

