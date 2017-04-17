Acting chief faces summary charge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale's acting police chief faces a summary trial in May after being charged with fighting at a funeral home.

According to court documents, Oakdale police charged Derek Dayoub, 34, of Springdale, with disorderly conduct following the February incident at Thomas-Little Funeral Home.

According to the citation, Dayoub fought with a brother-in-law, Robert Price, inside the funeral home. Price told police that Dayoub punched him and knocked him to the floor during an argument.

Police also charged Price, 45, of Waynesburg, with disorderly conduct for engaging in fighting.

Summary trials for both men originally scheduled for Tuesday were continued to May 23 before District Judge Anthony Saveikis in North Fayette.

Price did not have an attorney listed in court records. No listed phone number could be found for him.

Dayoub's attorney, Phillip DiLucente, said Dayoub was attacked by Price, his fiancee's brother, at the viewing for her father.

DiLucente said their position is that Price charged Dayoub for reasons unknown to them.

“The estranged family member had suddenly started to scream and make gestures, which eventually lead to a physical confrontation with my client,” DiLucente said. “Everyone was very upset about the situation. My client was not confrontational at any point in time. He was just simply trying to attend the final hours of viewing. We have plenty of witnesses that will testify to that.”

Dayoub applied “an amount of force” to subdue Price, DiLucente said.

“Derek used methods that are appropriate in law enforcement,” he said. “There was no knocking of anyone to the floor. Rather, the defense of himself lead to this gentleman eventually ending up on the floor of the funeral home due to his own actions.”

Springdale Mayor Ken Lloyd said he does not believe the incident, which he described as minor, should affect Dayoub's employment.

“This is a family issue,” Lloyd said. Price “began the argument and actually made first contact. All Derek did was put the guy down on his back.

“It could've been really bad,” Lloyd said. “Derek didn't bring this on. He just defused it is what he did.”

Council President Jim Zurisko did not return a call for comment.

Springdale Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 tonight.

DiLucente said he does not believe that the charge should affect Dayoub's job.

“I would have no reserve in judgement in saying that Chief Dayoub did nothing wrong nor should this affect his work status,” he said.

Dayoub has been Springdale's acting police chief since borough council fired former police Chief Julio Medeiros in November 2015. The borough recently settled a federal lawsuit Medeiros had filed against the borough last year.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.