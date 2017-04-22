Commission to review raising chickens in residential areas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A petition circulating in New Kensington says keeping chickens should be allowed within the city limits.

Chelsea Stone, organizer of a group working on to change local ordinances, said she's gathered nearly 400 signatures in New Kensington and neighboring Arnold by passing around paper petitions and starting a campaign on Change.org.

Stone, who also is running for New Kensington-Arnold School Board, said the move to change the local rule is personal: a New Kensington official recently told her to remove her six chickens from her property.

“I didn't know what else to do, so I started a petition and created a Facebook group. In the first eight hours we had over 100 signatures,” Stone said. “I don't want to cause trouble, I just want to change the ordinance.”

She plans to make her pitch and present her petition to New Kensington Council.

Stone said she's had the chickens for a year, without complaints.

“I asked around before I got them,” she said. She said a neighbor feeds them and neighborhood children help with the birds.

New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo said city officials have looked into changing rules for keeping chickens, which has become a trendy among a group of Western Pennsylvania residents in recent years.

“Obviously, urban farming is trending in a lot of places and we would like to take a closer look at it,” Guzzo said. “I think we would have to make some zoning changes. But absolutely, we've looked at several ordinances that other municipalities have done.”

Code Enforcement Officer Pat McGrath issued an order to Stone, spelling out terms of an ordinance that prohibits keeping a variety of farm animals, including chicken and other fowl.

McGrath said the chickens on Stone's property never would have come to his attention if his office hadn't received multiple complaints.

However, some of Stone's neighbors said they don't mind.

“Don't worry about the chickens,” Jim Bowser said. “Get the city to fix this road out here. It's been 40 years since they've paved it.”

McGrath said that the city is willing to work with property owners on any project, including keeping chickens.

Stone was to reply to the code enforcement officer about her remedy for the code violation. The deadline was Thursday.

But McGrath is not threatening to remove the chickens as he is aware of Stone's effort to change the rules. Still, he said proper procedures must be followed, preferably before code enforcement has to step in.

Desiree Snyder of New Kensington said she tried to change the rule six years ago, when she was hoping to keep a few chickens.

“For the past six years I have had people go, ‘You're the girl that tried to start the chicken thing, why didn't they let you?'” she said.

“I called the city, got into city council meetings and presented my idea. I made booklets, dropped off a stack of them at city hall for them to read up on it,” Snyder said.

She later gave up. “It just wasn't worth it,” Snyder said, stressing she still wants to keep chickens.

A regional issue

The debate over allowing citizens in residential neighborhoods to keep farm animals has surfaced in several Alle-Kiski Valley communities and elsewhere in both Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Harrison's commissioners last month asked the township planning commission to review rules regarding raising chickens in residential areas and to take a broad look at related laws.

The request came in response to complaints about chickens running “free range” through some neighborhoods, Harrison officials said.

David Barnas, planning commission chairman, said the board will give the subject its full consideration.

“We're not making any hasty decisions,” he said. “We're still in the process of reviewing what's out there.”

Also last month, a Buffalo Township woman told her township's supervisors that she wants to keep nearly 40 chickens, even though township land use rules say her 1-acre property isn't nearly big enough for that many birds.

Buffalo Township's supervisors said they might review applicable ordinances.

Pittsburgh changed its rules two years ago to allow, with a permit, keeping five chickens or two goats in the city.

Debates about keeping chickens in backyard setting have taken place in other municipalities — West Deer, Collier, Penn Hills, Latrobe, Aleppo, Ross and Glen Osborne, to name a few — in recent months.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger. Staff writer Madasyn Czebiniak contributed.