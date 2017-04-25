Pair to challenge 2 incumbents in New Kensington Council race

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two incumbents and two challengers are vying for a Democratic Party nomination for one of two open seats on New Kensington Council.

The incumbents, Councilmen Todd Mentecki and Doug Aftanas, are campaigning together for the May 16 primary.

They are being challenged by Ron C. Balla Jr. and Amos Glenn.

There are no Republicans on the ballot. While the primary will decide who will represent the Democrats, any of the four, or anyone else, can seek a spot on the Republican ballot as a write-in. So there still could be a council race in November.

Aftanas is the newest and yet longest-serving councilman. He spent 12 years on council, from 2003-15, before not seeking re-election.

After Councilman John Regoli resigned in January, Aftanas was appointed to council by a panel of seven Westmoreland County judges to finish the last year of Regoli's term.

A business education teacher at Norwin High School, Aftanas said that his experience and ability to work as part of a team make him the “obvious” choice.

“I am highly organized, self-motivated, and an informed decision-maker, all of which are necessary traits needed for an effective, collaborative working environment,” he said.

Aftanas said he is proud that council did not raise property taxes during his previous tenure but that he wishes more could have been done to combat blight.

“I wish more state and federal monies could have been obtained to help the ongoing fight against blight and dilapidated properties, which ultimately has a direct effect with criminal activity,” he said.

Ron C. Balla Jr. sought the appointment that Aftanas received.

He says council is in desperate need of a new voice.

Balla, president of the Local 220 Utility Workers Union of America, said his outside perspective is a change the city needs.

He said council needs to recognize the city's assets and acknowledge its weaknesses.

Balla said he hopes to focus on crime more than he thinks the current leaders have.

“Crime is the single most important issue facing this city,” he said.

Longtime city resident Amos Glenn said he is seeking a seat on council after watching his hometown deteriorate for years.

“I've lived in New Kensington for over 40 years and remember when it was a vibrant city,” he said. “It's been very disheartening for me and the members of this community to see how it has deteriorated.

“I would like to be part of the solution in terms of revitalizing New Kensington by bringing fresh ideas and a different perspective,” he said.

Glenn stressed the need to focus on area youth, and youth involvement, as a means of revitalizing the community.

“Accountability and getting businesses to invest in the city will be a priority,” he said.

Glenn is the only minority candidate seeking the office, and if elected, would be the only black councilman in a city where one in eight residents is a minority.

Mentecki has served two terms on council and heads the accounts and finance committee. A financial planner, Mentecki said he's the best choice for council based on his dedication to fiscal responsibility.

He noted that city hasn't raised taxes during his term while, he said, “improving the services of the city.”

Mentecki's only regret is that the city hasn't hired more police officers and provided more police equipment.

Mentecki said he and Aftanas have worked well together for many years and that after Aftanas's appointment after a year off of council, “it seemed like he never skipped one beat.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.