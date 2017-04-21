New Kensington's spiritual history to be explored during church tour

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where: Parking lot of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 221 Ridge Ave., New Kensington

If there is one thing New Kensington has plenty of, it's history, and that history will be on display on Sunday as the city's recreation commission presents a tour of New Kensington churches.

It's the second year for the event — with all new churches and an eye toward the future, said organizer Mary Calvanese.

“We have such a rich heritage of churches in this area and, indeed, in the entire Alle-Kiski Valley,” Calvanese said. “I think the history of the community is part of these churches and people need to know where we came from.

“It's not just the spiritual part of it, it's the historical part, too.”

The tour will stop at three churches in the city: World Overcomers Ministry, First United Methodist and St. Mary of Czestochowa Church.

The event costs $10. It includes transportation to and from the churches as well as a reception to cap the day.

Calvanese said attendees can expect to spend three to four hours on the tour.

Money raised by the event will be donated to the city's fireworks fund. Calvanese hopes the event becomes a permanent addition to the recreation commission schedule.

Calvanese said this year's churches represent a small slice of the history of New Kensington and its many communities of diverse background. The tour is scheduled to include an overview of the featured churches' histories.

According to Councilman Dante Cicconi, who oversees the recreation commission, that history is part of what makes New Kensington special.

“There is just so much to learn,” he said. “The city if full of these little secrets, little pockets. Even as councilman I learn something new everyday.”

Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh of First United Methodist on Ridge Avenue says the tour “showcases the ethnic diversity of the community.”

“I believe it gives people an idea of the history of the community to help them identify with and understand the ethnicity and the roots of their heritage,” she said.

Waltenbaugh's church is a perfect example of that heritage: Methodists have been worshipping in the Alle-Kiski Valley since the establishment of a sabbath school in 1860, according to First United Methodist lay leader Linda Hiles. First United Methodist would later become their home.

Hiles said construction began in 1892 of a wooden church that cost $1,500.

The congregation began worshipping there in October 1893.

St. Mary of Czestochowa was also established in 1893, when the Burrell Improvement Co. donated two lots to Polish Catholics newly arrived in the area.

Those immigrants built a 35-by-25-foot wooden church. After several expansions, that original building was destroyed by fire in February 1914.

The current red-brick structure was built and dedicated in 1922.

Pastor Lovie Scott, with World Overcomers Ministry, could not be reached for comment.

Travel between the churches will be provided by R.J. Slater IV Funeral and Cremation Service.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.