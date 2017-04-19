Renovation of Acmetonia Primary School to start in July

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny Valley School District is on pace to start work on additions and renovations at Acmetonia Primary School in Harmar in mid-July, representatives of the district's construction management firm say.

How much of the planned $12.6 million project survives the bidding process through to construction, however, remains to be seen as parts of the project are broken off into alternates.

The school board in March hired Massaro Construction Group to serve as construction manager. The firm will be paid about $342,000.

The project involves adding classrooms to Acmetonia so students at Colfax Upper Elementary School in Springdale can be moved there beginning with the 2018-19 school year. The school board has not determined what will be done with the Colfax building.

George Knoll Jr., senior estimator with Massaro, told the school board Tuesday that keeping the project within its budget is among the work they are doing with the district's architect, Foreman Architects Engineers.

Following a state-required public hearing in March, the cost of new construction has been capped at a little over $6 million. The total cost of bids is expected to be about $10.1 million.

Knoll said Massaro will come up with a number of alternates for when the district begins seeking bids in case costs come in higher than expected. How many alternates there could be is not known.

While Knoll said they anticipate bids will come in at or below the limit, alternates are used to protect the district so the project isn't stopped if costs come in higher.

“This is kind of like an insurance thing,” Knoll said.

The project has a 6 percent contingency fund.

Massaro project manager Dave Parker said they expect to discuss alternates with the board at its May 9 meeting. He projects the board will ask for contract bids May 15 and award contracts June 19.

Work would start after the July 4 holiday, possibly on or around July 12.

Board member Elizabeth Moretti voted against, saying she opposes the project; she believes the district should have renovated Colfax instead. Board member Donald Rocco was absent.

District representatives are expected to attend the Harmar supervisors meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. The township supervisors are expected to review, discuss and vote on approving the district's building plan.

Terry Thompson, Foreman's vice president of architecture, said they met recently with township officials and addressed all of their questions.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.