Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Cheswick outlines schedule to pay overdue pension contributions

George Guido | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 12:21 a.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

Cheswick hopes to get caught up on its mandatory pension contributions soon.

Council President Paul Jack addressed the issue and the pension process Tuesday night in response to an article in Tuesday's Valley News Dispatch.

Jack said Cheswick didn't pay on its minimum pension contribution in 2014 and '15. Borough Secretary Andy Bock recognized that pension contributions were “notably higher than (they) needed to be” prior to 2014.

Bock was in contact with the actuarial company that monitors municipal pensions and suspended payments while negotiations were taking place.

Jack said Cheswick was notified of the contribution problem late last summer.

The borough's initial response to the state audit was that it was trying to collect $80,000 in unpaid water bills before tackling the pension issue.

Cheswick will make its final 2014 payment of $55,800 in May and the $65,700 payment for 2015 in August.

The borough also will be on the hook for about $40,000 in interest payments, according to officials.

“It will take a year or two to pay all of this back,” Jack said. “We will also be responding to a recent letter from the state Auditor General's Office regarding the matter soon.”

Cheswick also owes $52,000 for its 2016 contribution.

Jack said former borough Treasurer Thomas Cale, who served on a part-time basis until 2014, “has nothing to do with this.”

Cheswick risks losing state pension aid if it doesn't comply.

Bock said the former actuarial company was overbilling Cheswick almost four times the amount due because of incorrect data.

A new actuarial company has been brought on, and Bock has indicated that Cheswick's future contribution might be lower once the problems are ironed out.

Cheswick's current pension fund has $1.7 million.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.