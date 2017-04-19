Cheswick outlines schedule to pay overdue pension contributions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cheswick hopes to get caught up on its mandatory pension contributions soon.

Council President Paul Jack addressed the issue and the pension process Tuesday night in response to an article in Tuesday's Valley News Dispatch.

Jack said Cheswick didn't pay on its minimum pension contribution in 2014 and '15. Borough Secretary Andy Bock recognized that pension contributions were “notably higher than (they) needed to be” prior to 2014.

Bock was in contact with the actuarial company that monitors municipal pensions and suspended payments while negotiations were taking place.

Jack said Cheswick was notified of the contribution problem late last summer.

The borough's initial response to the state audit was that it was trying to collect $80,000 in unpaid water bills before tackling the pension issue.

Cheswick will make its final 2014 payment of $55,800 in May and the $65,700 payment for 2015 in August.

The borough also will be on the hook for about $40,000 in interest payments, according to officials.

“It will take a year or two to pay all of this back,” Jack said. “We will also be responding to a recent letter from the state Auditor General's Office regarding the matter soon.”

Cheswick also owes $52,000 for its 2016 contribution.

Jack said former borough Treasurer Thomas Cale, who served on a part-time basis until 2014, “has nothing to do with this.”

Cheswick risks losing state pension aid if it doesn't comply.

Bock said the former actuarial company was overbilling Cheswick almost four times the amount due because of incorrect data.

A new actuarial company has been brought on, and Bock has indicated that Cheswick's future contribution might be lower once the problems are ironed out.

Cheswick's current pension fund has $1.7 million.

George Guido is a freelance writer.