Springdale Council restores parking to both sides of Pittsburgh Street

Parking is going be permitted on both sides of Pittsburgh Street in Springdale again.

Council on Tuesday night agreed to rescind the no-parking zones on one side of Pittsburgh Street, from Orchard to James streets, as well as no-parking zones on Porter and Washington streets.

The move came after council fielded steady complaints from merchants, who said the restriction was hurting their businesses.

“My customers have been complaining that they have to do a U-turn to come back (to park),” said Keith Wallauer, the owner of G Jewelry along Pittsburgh Street. “I don't think that is too safe.”

The no-parking zones, created by painting the curbs yellow, was done at the direction of Mayor Ken Lloyd, who was ill and not at Tuesday night's council meeting.

Contacted afterward by phone, Lloyd said the no-parking zones were his idea.

“The reason I did this was for complete safety of the borough and the traffic,” Lloyd said.

Police said last year there were 61 accidents along that section of Pittsburgh Street.

In particular, numerous side-view mirrors on vehicles have been knocked off because the traffic lane was narrow with cars parked on both sides of the street.

Washington and Porter streets were included for the same reason.

“Washington Street is not a big deal,” Lloyd said, “but Porter Street is a problem because you can't get out of there sometimes.”

Councilman Mike Ziencik said the mayor was required to give 60 days notice in writing before acting, but didn't do that.

“I gave them notice, I sent them a letter,” said Lloyd. “It's my prerogative under the borough code.”

However, borough Solicitor Craig Alexander said that is not the case. He said council did cede some of its authority to the office of the mayor via an ordinance approved in 1994.

“I'm reading this for the first time, and the final authority rests with council,” Alexander said.

However, he told the residents and business people present that it was not fair to be critical of the mayor, because he was acting in good faith.

Despite Alexander's opinion, Lloyd said it is still within his purview under the borough code. The mayor said he could do it all over again — but won't.

“If they want to make those adjustments, that's fine,” Lloyd said. I'm not going to fall down to their b.s.”

Ziencik said he agrees with the no-parking zones at the bottom of Porter and Washington but not elsewhere on those streets. He asked that they remain.

Council agreed and Ziencik advised the residents and merchants to be patient because it may take some time for the public works crew to restore the parking zones.

In addition, Ziencik said a one-hour limit on parking along Pittsburgh Street will move ahead once the borough receives the signs advising of it.

The most recent restriction was two hours, however after meeting with the business community, council and Lloyd agreed to reduce it to one hour.

One resident questioned if that would be enough time for someone going to the dentist's office or getting their hair styled without risking a ticket.

“The enforcement is not going to be heavy for little overages,” Ziencik said. “It is there to deter all-day parking.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.