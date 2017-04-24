Kiski Area told fire alarm needed for stadium

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kiski Area officials have run into an unexpected expense — and perhaps delay — to its football stadium construction project.

It occurred because Allegheny Township denied a variance for a building code provision that requires it have a fire alarm.

The lack of a fire alarm system in the stadium plans was flagged by Code.sys Consulting earlier this year, which handles code enforcement for Allegheny Township, when it reviewed plans for the stadium.

“I certainly was hoping we would have received the variance,” said Superintendent Tim Scott.

Officials were seeking an exemption from that building requirement because the open-air stadium is not enclosed.

Scott said the district is proceeding with its plan to have the stadium ready for football games this fall, but the additional cost could delay that time line.

Scott said if adding the fire alarm would delay the project, the board would have to make a decision on how to move forward.

Dan Macek, project manager with architect Canzian/Johnston & Associates, didn't have an estimated cost for the fire alarm Monday night.

Macek said he would look into whether the district can appeal the township's decision.

Also awaiting accessibility ruling

Macek said he is still waiting to hear from the state Accessibility Advisory Board about a variance the district is seeking for accessibility requirements tied to the project.

District officials say the stadium's construction plans provide for disability access that complies with the American With Disabilities Act.

But state inspectors are requiring changes to accommodate handicap access for existing facilities on campus. The campus includes the high school and the intermediate school.

The project can't move forward until the district receives that decision.

The $1.4 million plan includes the addition of bleachers, a press box and restrooms to the existing artificial turf field, which has been used for practice.

Stadium lighting has been completed. The capital reserve fund is to be used to finance the project.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.