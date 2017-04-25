Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison moves to boost ordinance enforcement

Tom Yerace | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 12:30 a.m.

The Harrison Commissioners approved two moves Monday night to strengthen the township's ordinance enforcement.

Lindsay Fraser was hired as department supervisor at a salary of $23 per hour. Fraser was hired as a full-time code enforcement officer last year and has been acting department head for at least six months as Joe Marino was sidelined with health issues. He will retire Sunday.

The commissioners agreed to hire a second full-time code enforcement officer, but they didn't hire anyone Monday. Officials said they have received more than a dozen applications.

The department has two part-time code enforcement officers, which equate to slightly more than one full-time staff member, according to Commissioner Chuck Dizard, who oversees the department.

Dizard said having a third full-time code enforcement officer, along with the two part-timers, would be ideal.

He said that would allow the township to keep up with enforcing ordinances on rental units that require code inspections before a new tenant is permitted to move in.

However, he was happy the commissioners agreed to a second full-timer.

“This one brings us back to where we were last year,” Dizard said.

The commissioners heard opposing opinions on the full-time code enforcers.

Scott Slezak said he supports hiring another full-time person but doesn't think it's enough.

“I believe if just one person is added to the staff of the ordinance department, it will be impossible to keep up with all the rental inspections,” Slezak said.

With 1,450 rental units in the township, according to a township database, Slezak figures it's possible that the department could be conducting 800 to 1,000 inspections each year.

Slezak said hiring two more full-time code officers “would be a good investment in the township and in the safety of the residents who rent those units.”

Resident Dan Baughman, however, disagreed.

He said the commissioners should be looking at hiring another police detective and patrolman to stay on top of crime.

“I just don't think we have enough money to put into zoning,” Baughman said.

Dizard said having stronger enforcement could translate into more revenue for the township. It would come from the fines and fees received in enforcing the ordinances, as well as through identifying and pursuing landlords who are tax-delinquent.

“If you look at the list of landlords, and you look at the delinquent taxes, they account for about $161,000 in delinquent taxes,” he said.

“The message that we are in the position to send is: If you own property in Harrison Township and are interested in becoming a slum landlord, you'd better look someplace else,” Dizard said, “because we're going to enforce the ordinances.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

