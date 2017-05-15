Everything old is new again at Leechburg High School fashion show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg students are bringing garbage back to life with creations for a green fashion show today.

About 30 high school students worked together to create everything from a Steelers jersey to a medieval knight's armor by using cardboard, newspaper, trash bags and other recyclables.

"We want to highlight our students' ability to repurpose, recreate — make what was old new again — and be able to show what they've learned throughout the year," said Amy Barley, science teacher.

By reusing items, the students are contributing to a statewide recycling effort that sees about 860,000 pounds of materials diverted from landfills each year, according to the Pennsylvania Resource Council.

State residents recycled nearly 17 million tons of materials in 2014, according to the most recent data available from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The environmental benefit of that recycling is more than 15 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions removed from the air, an amount equal to removing 3 million vehicles from the road for a year.

Students in several science classes have worked in class and on their own time over the past month to design and create their fashions.

The fashion show is being held as part of Remake Learning Days, a regional event for schools to showcase their hands-on learning opportunities using science, technology, engineering and math.

Seniors Lexie Young, Cory Nulph and Dorian Paul created a Steelers uniform out of a trash bag and duct tape.

"We followed the pattern of the actual jersey," Young said. "With our shirt, we cut a trash bag into the shape of the shirt; then we took duct tape and went down the sides to put everything together."

The students made the pants out of an old backdrop from a dance and cleats out of cardboard.

They decided to make it a replica of retired player Troy Polamalu's number 43 jersey.

"Our model has hair just like him" Young said.

Seniors Hayleigh Barr, Jacob Mort and Maxwell Woody created a dress out of a trash bag that was adorned with dozens of colorful paper decorations they called "fortune tellers."

"We wanted something different and unique," Barr said.

Barr will wear the outfit that will be topped off with a crown made of pop can tabs.

Seniors Josh Busch and Dan Jones along with junior Sean Mason made a knight's armor out of cardboard.

"We didn't feel like doing a suit or some form of clothing," Busch said. "It's part samurai, part Roman, part English knight."

The students will model their fashions and be judged by staff and community members. The winners will receive prizes.

The school also will collect donations for the Leechburg Recycling Center during the fashion show.

Science teacher Jolynn Young said designing the creations was a total student-driven activity.

"It's very exciting to see them get to use their creativity in classes where traditionally creativity isn't emphasized," Young said. "It's exciting to see them being successful in coming up with their designs and actually executing them."

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.