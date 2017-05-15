Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Everything old is new again at Leechburg High School fashion show

Emily Balser | Monday, May 15, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Leechburg Area Senior Josh Busch, 18, explains his group's idea for the Green Fashion Show while senior Dan Jones, 18, models the clothes that are designed to be a knight's armor.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Leechburg High School senior Lexie Young, 17, shows off her group's Troy Polamalu jersey, made from a trash bag and duct tape.

Updated 54 minutes ago

Leechburg students are bringing garbage back to life with creations for a green fashion show today.

About 30 high school students worked together to create everything from a Steelers jersey to a medieval knight's armor by using cardboard, newspaper, trash bags and other recyclables.

"We want to highlight our students' ability to repurpose, recreate — make what was old new again — and be able to show what they've learned throughout the year," said Amy Barley, science teacher.

By reusing items, the students are contributing to a statewide recycling effort that sees about 860,000 pounds of materials diverted from landfills each year, according to the Pennsylvania Resource Council.

State residents recycled nearly 17 million tons of materials in 2014, according to the most recent data available from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The environmental benefit of that recycling is more than 15 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions removed from the air, an amount equal to removing 3 million vehicles from the road for a year.

Students in several science classes have worked in class and on their own time over the past month to design and create their fashions.

The fashion show is being held as part of Remake Learning Days, a regional event for schools to showcase their hands-on learning opportunities using science, technology, engineering and math.

Seniors Lexie Young, Cory Nulph and Dorian Paul created a Steelers uniform out of a trash bag and duct tape.

"We followed the pattern of the actual jersey," Young said. "With our shirt, we cut a trash bag into the shape of the shirt; then we took duct tape and went down the sides to put everything together."

The students made the pants out of an old backdrop from a dance and cleats out of cardboard.

They decided to make it a replica of retired player Troy Polamalu's number 43 jersey.

"Our model has hair just like him" Young said.

Seniors Hayleigh Barr, Jacob Mort and Maxwell Woody created a dress out of a trash bag that was adorned with dozens of colorful paper decorations they called "fortune tellers."

"We wanted something different and unique," Barr said.

Barr will wear the outfit that will be topped off with a crown made of pop can tabs.

Seniors Josh Busch and Dan Jones along with junior Sean Mason made a knight's armor out of cardboard.

"We didn't feel like doing a suit or some form of clothing," Busch said. "It's part samurai, part Roman, part English knight."

The students will model their fashions and be judged by staff and community members. The winners will receive prizes.

The school also will collect donations for the Leechburg Recycling Center during the fashion show.

Science teacher Jolynn Young said designing the creations was a total student-driven activity.

"It's very exciting to see them get to use their creativity in classes where traditionally creativity isn't emphasized," Young said. "It's exciting to see them being successful in coming up with their designs and actually executing them."

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.