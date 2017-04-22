Tarentum benefits from cop's double duty

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chris Fabec, Tarentum's code enforcement officer, wasn't having much luck getting a man to clean up his West Seventh Avenue duplex.

Fabec stopped by, put a notice on the door, and also sent a certified letter stating his concerns. The duplex had high grass and a lot of garbage in the backyard. There was an old tub filled with water that was attracting mosquitoes.

No response.

Then, he showed up in his police uniform.

The property owner “immediately” took care of it.

“The response is a lot better than what it used to be,” Fabec said.

Fabec now walks two beats. He was hired as a full-time police officer in March but still serves as the borough's code enforcement officer.

The benefit of that is twofold, borough officials said:

• Tarentum needed a police officer, and Fabec had experience.

• Residents are more likely to address a problem if there's a cop at their door.

“We thought there was better authority with pulling up in a police vehicle and police uniform,” Borough Manager Mike Gutonski said. “I think he's getting a better response now from violators than in the past.”

Fabec performs code enforcement work along with his day-to-day police duties. He makes $48,000 a year, including full benefits.

He works five days a week, though some days are dedicated specifically to code enforcement in case he needs to appear in court, said Council Vice President Erika Josefoski.

She has high hopes for the hire.

“We're thinking, as a police officer, he might have more weight or more teeth in doing the code enforcement job,” Josefoski said.

Residents can register complaints

In addition to making Fabec a police officer, the borough also bought him new equipment and software so he can do work remotely in his police car.

The software, GovPilot, can be accessed via the borough's website under the Government tab. It allows residents to pull up a map, click on specific properties and write detailed descriptions of any code violations.

The submissions are then sent directly to Fabec's email, which he can access through a laptop.

Gutonski said the system will save time. He said Fabec's phone rings constantly, and he is dealing with about 20 different code enforcement situations daily.

“Now instead of having to go into the office and open up a filing cabinet, he's able to get on his tablet and punch in the address, and all the previous violations will come up,” Gutonski said.

“He can go check on it and take care of it right then and there,” Josefoski said. “It helps us streamline everything.”

Josefoski said code enforcement in Tarentum has been difficult because the borough's system wasn't as effective as it could have been.

In the past, a code enforcement officer had to drive to properties with code violations and write out warnings while also following up on previous warnings, attending hearings and doing inspections, Josefoski said.

At some point, the officer would then have to go back to the office to see if files existed for those properties, and if not, make them.

“We've had several good code enforcement officers in the past, but I don't think that they really had the tools that were necessary to do the job,” Josefoski said. “Chris and I do believe (the new system is) going to be very effective.”

Gutonski said Tarentum is taking code enforcement very seriously. He says the borough will do whatever it takes to clean up the town and make it a safe and decent place to live.

“Having a police officer with the knowledge and schooling needed to be an effective code enforcement officer is a unique situation for the borough that we plan on taking full advantage of,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.