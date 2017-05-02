Alle-Kiski Valley police hopeful on legislation to allow speeding radar use

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Local police still favor legislation that would allow them to use radar to catch speeders, and after more than three decades of disappointment they hope for success this year.

“You always have cautious optimism, but after 30 years of beating our heads against the wall, you just kind of wait for it and hope that the legislators make the right decision,” Castle Shannon police Chief Kenneth Truver said.

Pennsylvania remains the only state that doesn't allow local use of radar; only state police can use the equipment.

Legislation to allow local police to use radar has gone before lawmakers every year since 1985, but it always has died after being assigned to committees. This year, state Sen. Randy Vulakovich, R-Shaler, has sponsored Senate Bill 251, which would allow all municipal police to use radar for speed enforcement. Vulakovich represents several Alle-Kiski Valley communities.

His bill is in the Senate Appropriations Committee. Senators approved a similar bill that Vulakovich proposed in a 47-3 vote last year, but it ended up dying in the state House Transportation Committee. The bill arrived in that committee with just six scheduled session days left in the two-year legislative session.

“We worked diligently to get a good product, but it was just late in session before it was able to be sent,” said Charlie O'Neill, Vulakovich's legislative director. “The senator's very hopeful that (this bill is) going to pass. It's absolutely something on the radar and a priority for him.”

Local use of radar was discussed when state Rep. Frank Dermody, D-Oakmont, and Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. met with Alle-Kiski Valley police chiefs earlier this year.

Dermody always has voted against local use of radar, but said the meeting changed his mind. He said he was under the impression that radar would be used as a money-maker for municipalities.

That's a common misconception, local police chiefs said.

“There's nothing which supports that argument, and I think that the state legislators are just concerned, hearing from their constituents,” said Frazer police Chief Terry Kuhns, one of the chiefs who attended the meeting. “Obviously, nobody's happy to get a speeding ticket.”

Frazer police currently enforce speed with painted lines on a roadway and a stopwatch-like device.

But Kuhns said that system is difficult to set up on residential roads, and motorists can tell where the painted lines are and speed up and slow down accordingly.

“If we had radar, the advantage would be obvious,” Kuhns said.

Truver, who also is president of the Allegheny County Chiefs of Police Association, said the push for radar is “all about motorists' safety. It's all about reducing crashes.”

Vulakovich's bill would set a cap on how much money a municipality may keep from speeding tickets generated from radar use. It would require that a municipality adopt an ordinance to use radar, and specifies calibration standards for radar guns.

Kuhns and Harrison police Chief Michael Klein said radar would help their officers to improve safety on the roads.

Frazer police issue roughly 50 citations a month for speed violations, Kuhns said. So far this year, his officers have handled at least 10 traffic incidents that were a direct result of speeding.

“It'd be a valuable tool for local police for obvious safety reasons,” Kuhns said. “It'd lower the accident rate.”

Harrison police also use painted lines on the roadway and a stopwatch-like device, Klein said, but radar could be used from a distance and would eliminate human error.

Klein said Harrison officers will trail vehicles and use their own speedometers as an enforcement mechanism, but “it's not as effective when individuals see a police car in their rear-view mirror.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.