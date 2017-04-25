Springdale mayoral candidates run gamut of experience

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With Ken Lloyd not seeking re-election, the Springdale mayor's office is up for grabs in this year's election.

Four Democrats are vying for mayor, including two political newcomers and two with previous borough government experience.

The candidates are John Molnar, a former mayor and councilman; Dan Copeland, a former councilman; and political newcomers Joe Bertoline and John Murray.

No Republicans are seeking the office in the May 16 primary.

Molnar was the only mayoral candidate on the ballot in 2013. Still, he lost to Lloyd, then chairman of the borough's Democratic Party, who mounted a last-minute write-in campaign.

Molnar would then lose his council seat in the 2015 primary, again in part to write-in candidates.

He went on to serve a year on the Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority board.

“I think it's time for change. There are things out there the people have to know,” Molnar said, explaining why he is running for mayor instead of council. “As mayor, I can interject and get involved in all the discussions and highlight things so people know what's going on.”

Copeland said he resigned from council after 2 1⁄ 2 years because of work obligations. A firefighter and paramedic, Copeland said he now has the time to commit to being mayor.

Copeland said he'd like to see more done to prevent drug use, particularly among children. “Everybody is quick to react. Everybody's always reacting,” he said. “I'd like to see more of a proactive approach. I feel there's not enough time spent on the prevention side of it.”

An Oakmont native, Bertoline moved to Springdale in 1977 and retired from the power plant. He described himself as a common man with common sense.

“As a public servant, I want to help the people out,” Betoline said. “If people have a problem, I want them to come to me. I want to be the go-to guy.”

Murray came to Springdale from East Pittsburgh in 1996. He is president of the HOPE Association, and he began attending council meetings to argue for police carrying the heroin overdose antidote Narcan.

“I want to cut the spending, or we are going to tax our senior citizens right out of their homes,” he said. “We need everybody working together. If we could end the bickering, more things could be accomplished.”

In Pennsylvania, borough mayors are primarily responsible for oversight of police departments.

Springdale Council and Lloyd have often been at odds during his tenure over management of the borough's police force.

Lloyd cited his support of former police Chief Julio Medeiros as the primary reason for seeking the office; council fired Medeiros in November 2015 and recently settled a federal lawsuit Medeiros filed in 2016.

Derek Dayoub has been the department's acting chief since Medeiros was fired. He was recently charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly fighting with his fiancee's brother at a funeral home.

There's varying levels of support among the candidates for making him the permanent chief.

“I feel Derek does a fine job. I would have no trouble with council electing him chief,” Bertoline said. “I think also we need a little tweaking in the police department.”

Murray said the chief's position should be settled before the borough hires another full-time officer.

“I have nothing bad to say about Derek,” Murray said. “I think whoever it is, it needs to be looked into. I'm not saying don't hire Derek. If Derek ends up being the best candidate, then hire Derek.”

Copeland said he favors promoting from within the department. He said Dayoub has done a good job.

“They need to get somebody put into the position and get rid of the acting title,” Copeland said. “He is the chief of the department. He is the person that's the leader.”

Molnar said the department needs stable, consistent leadership.

“If it's not broken, don't fix it,” he said. Dayoub “has proven himself. It's time to take him off the string and make him chief.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.