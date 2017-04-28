Springdale council election offers chance for change

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If Springdale residents want to make changes on borough council, this year's election offers a chance.

Five of the council's seven seats are up. It's the same number up in the last municipal election, in 2015.

Six Democrats are seeking election. No Republicans will appear on the May 16 primary ballot.

Of the five seats to be filled, four carry four-year terms; one is for a two-year term.

Four incumbents are running for re-election — Eileen Miller, Jason Overly, Anna Spirk and Mike Ziencik. Councilman Frank Forbes is not running.

The other candidates, Jeffrey Hartz and Harry Helwig Jr., mounted unsuccessful campaigns in 2015.

All six candidates are vying for the four, four-year seats.

Three of the six — Helwig, Miller and Ziencik — are also running for the single, two-year seat.

Hartz said the last election didn't necessarily bring about the change some were hoping for.

“Obviously, we're tired of being in the paper or on the news,” he said. “I thought we were going to fix all that. It doesn't look like that happened.”

Hartz said he found out that 30 of the borough's 97 storefronts are empty, and that 30 percent of houses are rentals or empty.

“I'd like to try to figure out a way to make the community more enticing for somebody to want to move in. There's not a lot here,” he said.

He suggested community entertainment and events. “Tarentum does a lot of that. I don't see why we couldn't do the same thing.”

Hartz said he wants to rein in borough spending, notably in the police department.

“We spend a ton of money in this community, and I don't know why,” he said.

Helwig said he ran in 2015 because he and others wanted to remove former Councilmen John Molnar and Gene Polsinelli. Both men were defeated at the primary that year.

“I want to better this town, is what I want to do,” he said. “I've lived here over 30 years. The town isn't like it was when we moved in here.

“We have to get the drugs out and come together as a community.”

Helwig said residents need to show respect for the community by taking care of their properties, and the borough needs to enforce its ordinances.

“I walk the town a lot,” he said. “A lot of the sidewalks in this town need repaired, which is on the homeowners. Maybe there's some grants for them. We could get groups together to help people out.”

Miller served one term as mayor before being elected to a two-year council seat in 2015.

“I wasn't real sure I was going to like council. That's why I took the two-year term initially,” she said. “As mayor, you don't have a whole lot of power. This is like a different atmosphere.”

Miller cited progress on the borough's water plant project, led by Councilman David Spirk, as one way in which things have gotten better since the last election. The borough is working to get grants to help pay for it and lessen the cost to residents.

An increase in water costs that has upset some residents was necessary, she said.

“Those lines have to be replaced,” she said. “Without the increase, we wouldn't even be able to do those waterlines.

“In turn, the paving wouldn't be completed. We're not going to pave a road unless we can replace everything underneath.”

Anna Spirk, daughter of Councilman David Spirk, was appointed in January to fill the vacancy left by Jason Fry's resignation. She wants to continue working with Miller on recreation.

“I want to bring more of that little hometown feel where you know your neighbors and are able to go out on a Friday and do something in town,” she said.

Anna Spirk said she favors better communication between the borough and residents, including having council meeting agendas available online in advance of meetings. “Once it's into our hands, it's public information. Why can't we post it?”

Ziencik said he wants to stay on to complete some projects, such as the kayak launch.

“That was one of the bigger things I've been working on recently,” he said. “It's a thankless job sometimes. I don't mind as long as it helps the community. Yes, there's unpopular decisions you have to make in this position. It's for the best.”

The borough's infrastructure needs work, and a lack of grants makes it tougher, he said.

“There's no way this borough can afford another (tax) increase of any type. There has to be measures taken, drastic measures.”

With the recent settling of several federal lawsuits against the borough, Ziencik said, “hopefully we're at the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“We have to move forward. It's got to get better from here,” he said. “I can probably say, hopefully, it's going to start getting out of a hole and a little brighter from here. It has to.”

Overly did not respond to requests to be interviewed for this report.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.