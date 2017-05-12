Road conditions top topic in Springdale commissioners race

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Infrastructure, particularly road conditions, is far and away the hot topic in this year's primary for Springdale Township commissioners.

The primary race for two four-year commissioner terms is among incumbent Democrats Ken Igo and Daniel Phillips and newcomers Shirley Redman and Tim Sweet. There are no Republicans on the ballot for the seats, meaning the primary winners will be shoe-ins for the November general elections, barring write-in or independent candidates.

Igo, 41, named commissioners chairman earlier this year, is vying for a fifth term. Phillips, 59, was appointed to the board earlier this year to fill the unexpired term of George Manning, who resigned.

“There are a lot of things that need to be done,” Redman said. “The condition of the roads is something people talk about all the time.”

“The road situation is something we need to pay more attention to,” Igo said. “Paving and tar-and-chipping need to be targeted in areas where it's needed the most.”

“Many of our roads have deteriorated,” Phillips said. “The roads are carrying more traffic than they were built for.”

Several attempts to contact Sweet by telephone at a number listed for his residence and one attempt to contact him via U.S. mail were unsuccessful.Candidates also will push for other infrastructure-related items, such as Williams Park.

“One person I talked to said that playground isn't fit to take her grandchildren to,” Redman said. “People in Orrville say they're being overlooked. So much needs to be done and I think I can help.”

The 2.3-square mile township is divided into two distinct neighborhoods, Orrville and Harwick. Much of the land in the township is owned by power companies — West Penn Power and NRG through one of its predecessors, Duquesne Light, which results in Orrville and Harwick being geographically separated.

Unfunded federal sewage mandates and compliance requirements also are expected to be challenged over the next four years. One example is Act 537, which requires municipalities to prevent stormwater infiltration and pollutants from entering sewer pipes.

“The Allegheny Valley Joint Sanitary Authority is preparing for that,” Igo said. “We don't want to have to raise taxes or rates excessively and we don't want to take out massive loans.”

“Some sewage and water issues needs to be taken care of,” Phillips said. “I don't want to raise taxes if you have to fix stuff and see our town run out of money.”

All three candidates interviewed are committed to fixing Thompson Run Road, plagued by poor drainage over the years, particularly when water gets underneath the pavement in a freeze-thaw cycle.

Hiring and payroll size is also a problem with small municipalities.

“We only have one (full-time) road worker,” Redman said. “We need another one. You go to the (commissioners) meetings and nothing is done.”

A part-timer was recently hired.

“These two young guys are the best we can find,” Phillips said. “They get up early and they don't mind coming out at 10 o‘clock at night if there's an emergency.”

Several years ago, Springdale Township's volunteer fire department merged with Harmar's to form the Allegheny Valley Fire Department. Igo, the only candidate who was on the board of commissioners at the time, gives the consolidation high marks.

“From what I've seen, it's worked out very well,” Igo said. “They're pursuing new fire apparatus on their own and there have been no residential complaints.”

George Guido is a freelance writer.