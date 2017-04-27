9 seek 4 school board seats in Allegheny Valley School District

While many voters find ballots with a lack of candidates for local elected offices, that won't be the case this year for those in the Allegheny Valley School District.

Nine people are vying for four seats on the school board of the district, which includes Cheswick, Harmar, Springdale and Springdale Township.

All are cross-filed, meaning they will appear on both Democratic and Republican primary ballots May 16, which is allowed for school board candidates.

Incumbents seeking re-election are Sal Conte, Kathleen Haas, Annetta Jursa and Larry Pollick.

Their challengers include Nino Pollino, a former board member who did not run for re-election in 2015.

The newcomers are Alex Conte, Shawn Fitzgerald Jr., Joelle McFarland and Shawn Whelan.

Alex Conte, 19, is the son of Sal Conte.

Whelan mounted an unsuccessful write-in campaign for the school board in 2013.

If things go forward as currently planned, a new school board will take office with a $12.6 million project to renovate and expand Acmetonia Primary School in Harmar nearly half finished. The school is expected to take in students from Colfax Upper Elementary School in Springdale starting with the 2018-19 school year.

That project came about after years of discussion, study and debate over what to do with Colfax and where to house its students. With that decision made and about to be carried out, the question becomes — what's next for the district?

Father and son team up

“We're in a good place right now,” said Sal Conte, who has been on the board for 12 years. “Our buildings are sound. Our education is sound. We need to keep advancing technology-wise.”

He is running with his son, Alex, who graduated from Allegheny Valley in 2016 and is now a freshman studying chemical engineering at Penn State New Kensington.

Alex Conte said he was inspired to run, in part, by board member James Gaschler, who was a Springdale High School senior when he ran for the board in 2015. Rather than seeing himself as too young or inexperienced, Alex Conte said his youth can help bring the school board into the 21st century.

“We need to maintain and improve,” Alex Conte said. “Currently our district is at a very good place right now. If you look around us, so many districts are in debt or they're just kind of crumbling.”

Incumbent trio

Haas, Jursa and Pollick are seeking re-election together. Haas and Jursa had both worked for the district.

The board will have to decide what to do with Colfax — sell it, tear it down, or something else, said Haas, who initially wanted to keep Colfax open but said she now agrees with the Acmetonia project.

“I don't want to see it go to a charter school. That would hurt us,” she said. “It would be nice if somebody could buy it and make apartments, or could tear it down and make a couple townhouses. It can't sit vacant.”

Jursa's focus for what's next is on the district's budget, hiring a new business manager and keeping taxes “where we feel people can handle them.”

“We don't want to see any tax increases,” she said. “We'll need to trim the budget to keep our taxes where they are. We might have a slight tax increase due to the construction of the building.”

Pollick said he's seeking re-election to see the building project through to completion. He wants to maintain the district's “high quality of education.”

“A lot of people take that for granted. It's something you have to work to maintain,” he said. “There's maybe not even 10 percent of a budget that's discretionary. Everything else is earmarked. People don't understand that. There's not a lot we can do.

“We've been fortunate we haven't had to get rid of anything. That day will not always be like today. Eventually, that day will come when we have to raise taxes here.”

Returning member

Pollino said he left the board to spend more time with family, including his first grandson. A few people put a bug in his ear to go back.

“I've always been an advocate of technology and implementing technology in the right way,” he said. “If you're going to be a small district and not have to merge with anybody, you need to bring good options to those kids. We need to be able to provide the students with elective options that will keep them competitive.”

Whelan, a teacher himself, said Pollino and others asked him to run. He tried as a write-in once, but it didn't work. Now, his name is on the ballot, and he says the board needs to look at the district's curriculum.

“Is it up to date? Is it using things like technology appropriately?” he said. “A lot of money is thrown at things like computers, but it's not an instant fix. We have to consider if it's worthwhile.

“My only agenda would be to make the best decisions possible based on the resources we have here,” he said. “Based on the resources we have here, is the district providing the best education possible? Every brick, every door, every window, every pencil is for the kids and their education.”

Newcomers

Fitzgerald and McFarland are political newcomers.

After closing Colfax and deciding what to do with the building, Fitzgerald said the board should tackle education issues. As a loan counselor, he said he has seen graduates struggling with debt.

“We need to make sure we're giving the best opportunities to our students by offering classes and opportunities that would give our youth more opportunities beyond four-year college,” he said.

McFarland, who was raised in Penn Hills and lived in Springdale Township for 25 years, said she sees a need for change on the school board.

“That there are nine candidates speaks volumes about the need for change,” she said. “I'm not the only one who sees a need for change.”

What will happen to Colfax after the Acemtonia construction is complete will be a big decision before the new board, she said.

“I'm not sure how much use is left in that building in its current state,” she said. “I'm open if someone has an idea for it and has the money to put into it.

“Without a lot of money, I'm not sure it can serve anybody with the state of disrepair it's in.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.