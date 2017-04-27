3 Dems vie for 2 Fawn Township supervisor seats in May primary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Education: Associate's degree from the Community College of Allegheny County, 1983; certified ophthalmic technician; EMS instructor for Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Political experience: Fawn supervisor, 12 years (currently in his second term); former Fawn police chief; and volunteer firefighter with Fawn Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1. Will have served there 70 years in August.

Three Democrats are vying for two open Fawn supervisors seats in the May 16 primary election.

The candidates include incumbent Cliff Thompson, a former Fawn police chief and current volunteer firefighter; Carrie White, an ophthalmic technician; and Jay Swager, a local businessman.

Supervisor terms are for six years.

Police protection and new development were among the issues two of the candidates vowed to focus on.

The supervisors earlier this year discussed the possibility of scrapping the township's police department, which is made up of one full-time officer, Chief Tim Mayberry, and two part-time officers. For coverage at other hours, the township relies on the state police based in East Franklin, Armstrong County.

Candidates Jay Swager and Carrie White want to retain Fawn's police.

Swager, 61, thinks a local department is beneficial because it offers a quicker response time and some residents are familiar with the officers.

He would, however, like to see officers return to on-call duty, because he doesn't think Fawn can afford to pay for 24/7 coverage.

“Years ago we had police on-call,” he said. “They got paid so much for an hour, they could be home, and if there was an incident, they could be called in to be put on duty.”

White wants to make sure that not only the Fawn police department is retained, but also the township's two volunteer fire departments.

“The two fire departments that we have in this township have been at odds for years,” said White, 53. “I hope that we can try to put that to rest and make sure that our public safety is going to be there when we need it.”

Both Swager and White would also like to see the township become more proactive in seeking new development.

Swager, the owner of J&J Power Equipment on Howes Run Road, is pushing for new housing developments in Fawn. He's also interested in designating more areas for businesses.

“I know zoning is a good thing, but some people would like to start a business, and they don't have a place to start it,” Swager said. “You just can't decide that you want to put a big car dealership right in the middle of a residential area, but you just have to somehow make it a little bit easier.”

White said the township has no draw for people aside from a few gas stations and a car repair shop. She wants that to change.

“If somebody wants to have a meeting or have a function … they have no place to do it,” she said. “We really don't have anything in the township to want to bring people (here). I'm about bringing it in to benefit the community.”

Though Swager doesn't have any prior political experience, he said residents should vote for him because he can relate to them.

“You're not dealing with somebody that makes six figures a year and looks down on everybody else,” Swager said. “I'm just regular working people like most of the other people in the township.”

White serves on both the Fawn Planning Commission and Fawn Sewage Authority.

The May 16 primary is her third time running for supervisor.

White said she is the best candidate because she cares about the township.

“I care about the people, how they're affected by what goes on in this township,” she said. “I think in today's day and age that gets pushed aside. I think everything's based on numbers, everything's based on everything other than the human factor, and I think that that really needs to be brought back into why we do things.”

Thompson, 87, is seeking re-election for his third term as supervisor.

A 1948 graduate of West Deer High School, Thompson said he tries to do the right thing for the people and doesn't make promises he can't keep.

“I'm not a blowhard,” Thompson said. “I don't like to commit myself to anything I can't do.”

Thompson did not elaborate when asked what issues he would like to address if re-elected, though he did say he has been told that nobody has done as much for the township as he has.

“I'm just going to try to keep doing what I'm doing now,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.