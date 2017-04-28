Harrison commission race focuses on blight, roads

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Blight and road maintenance are two issues Commissioners Vice President Bill Heasley vows to focus on should he be re-elected to oversee Harrison's 4th Ward.

Heasley is squaring off against Richard Osiecki, a school bus driver for the Democratic Party nomination in May 16's primary election.

There are no Republicans on the ballot for the four-year term.

Osiecki is running because he says the township commissioners have a skewed sense of priorities. He said they seem more concerned with walking and biking trails than dealing with blight and attracting businesses.

Osiecki wants Harrison to do more to attract small businesses to places such as the Harrison Town Square, the former Heights Plaza. The shopping center is next the Harrison Hi-Rise, where a lot of seniors live.

Osiecki said half of Harrison's population is 56 or older, and small businesses are needed because that demographic doesn't shop online.

“They have no barber unless you walk the whole way down the end of the plaza,” Osiecki said. “You have no bakery up there, you have no shoe store. You don't even have a beauty shop for the elderly ladies up there.”

Osiecki also wants less favoritism in code enforcement, stating “there are people that get away with a lot of stuff here.”

He wants to hire an independent code enforcement officer and establish a working relationship with District Judge Carolyn Bengel so that people sentenced to community service could come to Harrison to cut grass, pick up trash and trim hedges.

“We don't utilize the free workforce too well,” Osiecki said.

Heasley said he will do more to address blight.

He oversees the township's public works department and said Harrison devotes $400,000 to road maintenance a year.

Heasley said the township will look into alterative methods to address alleys and roads, such as tar-and-chipping as opposed to paving, and the money saved could be used to fix blighted areas.

“We need to take a look at the most severe or the most downtrodden areas and (try) to get them somehow back on the tax rolls and work our way up,” Heasley said.

Heasley said his background in education makes him the best choice for the position. He was principal at Grandview Elementary School in Tarentum, the former Heights Elementary School in Harrison, and at Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Harrison.

He was also athletic director and transportation director for the Highlands School District.

Heasley said working with multi-million dollar budgets taught him how to spend money responsibly. He said Harrison is in good financial shape compared to other municipalities of its size.

“I'd try to be as frugal and careful as possible with how monies were being spent,” Heasley said.

