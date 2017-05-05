Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tarentum mayoral race is all Democrat with familiar foes
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, May 5, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Eric Carter
Carl Magnetta

Eric Carter once again is challenging Carl Magnetta for the Democratic mayoral nomination in the May 16 primary.

No Republicans are running for the four-year term.

This is Carter's third time vying for the nomination. The two went head-to-head in 2011 and 2013.

Carter, 44, says it's time for a change.

“It's been the same year after year, election after election,” said Carter, who serves as council president. “Nothing's getting better.”

Magnetta has been mayor since 2009. He was appointed to the position after the death of longtime Mayor James Wolfe, who was Carter's grandfather.

Magnetta said he has accomplished several projects that are a benefit to borough citizens and he has more on his agenda.

He highlighted the proposed Family Dollar store on West Seventh Avenue and the expansion of Pitt Specialty Supply, a food service, janitorial and packaging supply business that is relocating its Pittsburgh Strip District facilities to Tarentum.

“I see a very, very rosy picture in the horizon,” Magnetta said. “All the stuff you put together, and the amount of new people that are going to be employed ... you're talking about quite a bit of money.”

A councilman for more than a decade, Carter is being more aggressive this time around.

He's getting his message out to voters by going door-to-door to introduce himself and talk about his campaign.

“I've been going pretty steady for the last three weeks talking to people, meeting people and letting them give me feedback and working with them,” Carter said. “I've been finding some different, interesting views.”

Carter wants to make changes to the police department, which the mayor oversees.

He said officers should be more involved in pointing out code enforcement issues to Chris Fabec, who serves as both a police officer and the borough's code enforcement officer.

He also wants to see more drug raids in the area, something that hasn't happened for “quite a while.”

“It's expensive, but I think it's worth putting money there as often as we can,” he said.

Magnetta devotes a lot of time to his position both in and out of the office.

Last year, he attended more than 200 meetings, banquets, and conferences representing the borough.

“Being mayor, you have to be known, the people have to see you,” said Magnetta, who has served as a councilman and as council president. “That's why my slogan is ‘Re-elect the full-time mayor.'”

Magnetta has high regard for his police department, which he would put up against any other.

He said he works with his officers and talks and visits with them every day.

“We get along fantastic,” he said.

Carter said he is involved with all of the borough's committees. One of his goals as council president was to make council more aware of what was going to happen at meetings, and he was able to accomplish that.

“I'm not a stand out in the crowd type of person – I don't like to praise myself,” Carter said. “I enjoy giving other people the opportunity to step up and step in and be involved.”

“If everybody's involved, they have a little more knowledge of what they're voting for.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

