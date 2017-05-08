Newcomer challenges incumbent in Cheswick mayoral race

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Political experience: Current mayor, 12 years; prior to that was on council for six years

Education: Riverview High School graduate; received a B.A. in fire science while serving in the military

It's old versus new in Cheswick for this year's Republican mayoral nomination.

Newcomer Norman Delay is challenging incumbent Daniel Carroll in next Tuesday's primary.

No Democrats are on the ballot.

The mayoral position is a four-year term.

Delay, 48, is a driver for A. Folino Construction in Oakmont and a military combat veteran.

Carroll, 63, is a retired fire alarm and security system salesman. He has been Cheswick's mayor for 12 years.

Delay thinks he is a better candidate because he can offer a fresh perspective.

Carroll said his years of experience are what give him the edge.

Carroll grew up in Cheswick and his two adult daughters also live there. “I have a lot (of) stake,” Carroll said. “I really like this community, and I'd like to see it continue on as it is.”

Delay has lived in Cheswick for five years. He has no prior political experience, but is passionate about the borough.

Delay has aspirations of fixing roads, trying to attract a grocery store and making the community more appealing to small families.

“I just want to try to see if I can make it better than what it is,” Delay said. “As Donald Trump would say, ‘Make it great again.'”

Carroll said one of his main goals is maintaining the local police force, which the mayor oversees.

Cheswick's department is made up of one full-time officer, Chief Bob Scott, and eight part-timers.

There have been talks of disbanding the police department and turning to neighboring ones for coverage. Carroll said previous studies indicated Cheswick would get fewer patrols for the same or higher associated costs.

He said a local police force lowers insurance rates for homeowners.

“I think it's really good to have your own police force,” he said. “(Our chief) has been the chief for 10 years and a police officer for about 34. That's the type of stability you want to keep, I believe.”

He has a good relationship with his officers and meets with the chief two to three times a week.

“Anything that comes up, they have my phone number; they can always call me at any time,” Carroll said.

While Delay doesn't want to disband the police department, he does want to eliminate the full-time police chief position and hire an emergency management coordinator, instead.

Delay said the benefit would ultimately be twofold. One, the emergency management coordinator would be in charge of not just the police department, but also road crews and maintenance. Two, it would save money.

“There's no need for a full-time chief,” Delay said. “We don't have any full-time officers.”

Delay also likes the idea of establishing a regional police department. He said a regional police department would take stress off municipalities, possibly free up money and offer better police coverage.

“If the regional police (are) able to bring the police officers we already have and save the residents of Cheswick money, then yes, that would be something we would consider,” Delay said. “I don't want to get rid of the men and women we have protecting us. They do a great job.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.