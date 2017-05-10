8 seeking 5 open seats on Leechburg Area School Board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five newcomers and three incumbents will be vying for the five open seats on Leechburg Area School Board in Tuesday's primary.

Voters have four four-year seats, and one two-year seat on the board to fill.

Melanie Knight, Darius Lovelace, Kevin Hengelbrok, Danielle Lovelace and Candi Stewart are running for the school board for the first time. They are all running for the four-year seats.

Although the candidates have differing backgrounds and experience — four have experience as teachers — they each share a passion to keep Leechburg Area the small, tight-knit district it's always been.

“One of the main reasons that I want to run is because my children are third generation Leechburg, and I would like to do anything in my power to financially keep Leechburg open as long as possible,” Knight said.

Knight, 41, said she also wants the board to focus more on the district and taxpayers and not individuals.

“My main concern with some of the people that are on there now is them not having the district at heart whenever they walk into that room,” she said. “They don't hang their ‘mommy' or ‘daddy hat' up.”

Knight said she doesn't bring any agenda to the board.

“I am going to do what's best for the district and for the taxpayers,” she said.

Danielle Lovelace, 41, hopes her experience as a teacher will bring a new perspective to the board.

“The discussion that happens behind the scenes could change from a different perspective,” she said. “I think our students, our community, (the) teachers themselves, kind of have a voice that needs to be heard.”

She wants to be involved in budget decisions by bringing knowledge of the day-to-day operations of a teacher.

“I just think that with the way that the funding is looking, districts are now going to have to look at ways to pay for different programs that they have and somewhat be creative with how they handle that,” Lovelace said.

Hengelbrok, 30, also is a former teacher and education consultant. He wants to stress the importance of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to the district.

“I really believe science and engineering, your STEM fields, are those application-based subjects where you can take your English class and put purpose to it,” he said.

Hengelbrok also wants to get the district more involved with local businesses to provide project-based learning and potential job opportunities to students.

Stewart and Darius Lovelace both hope to provide the experience of a retired teacher to the board.

“Sometimes the board doesn't understand some of the things the teachers are talking about because they're not on there,” Stewart said.

Stewart, 60, retired from teaching at Leechburg Area three years ago. She hopes she can also explain the board's perspective to teachers.

“I'm hoping that I can sort of bridge that (gap),” she said.

Stewart also is focused on keeping the music and arts programs in the district.

Darius Lovelace, 65, is a retired teacher from Pittsburgh Public Schools.

“Our school district is small and we have to come up with a plan in order to try to maintain our school in Leechburg,” he said. “We have to get a committee together to look forward to lowering our taxes, bringing young people in.”

He also wants to put more focus on preschool education in Leechburg.

“When I first started teaching, kindergarten was mostly play — now they're expecting children to be able to read,” he said. “We have to start very early.”

Terri Smith, Kathy Vargo and Angelique Richards are seeking re-election.

Smith and Vargo are running for the four-year seats and the two-year seat. Richards is running for a four-year seat.

Smith is finishing her second, four-year term. She first ran in 2008. She hopes to be able to continue working with Superintendent Tiffany Nix.

“Right now we've got a very good administration — it's all new and young,” she said. “We have a goal set together, and so I want to give them the opportunity to continue on that goal with support.”

Smith said she decided to serve on the board after her children were out of the district in an effort to give back to the community.

“I wanted to represent the desires of the average community members,” she said.

Richards, 39, is serving the unexpired term of former member Carlotta Del Vecchio, who resigned in February 2016.

She said she would like to see some of the school facilities updated, specifically a roof replacement to ensure the buildings are in good shape.

“I believe in the small school district,” Richards said. “I have a long-term investment even beyond when my children are out.”

Richards would also like to see the district move away from using mostly disposable paper products in the cafeteria.

“To me, it just seems like such a waste,” she said.

Messages left for Vargo were not returned.

