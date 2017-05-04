Some incumbents face challengers in Kiski Area School Board races

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four Kiski Area School Board members are seeking re-election in this month's primary, with newcomers challenging seats in two of the three regions. All candidates are cross-filed.

In Region I, David Anderson and Elizabeth Kovach are running for re-election against challenger Deborah Williamson.

Both incumbents have served eight years on the board already and want to continue the initiatives they've started — including finishing the new football stadium project and updates to the curriculum.

“I think I have a good handle on where things are going and I'd like to be there to help get us through that,” Anderson said. He said having kids in the district and being involved with other activities outside of the school board helps give him a fresh perspective.

Kovach has served on the board since she retired from the district as a teacher eight years ago.

“I truly enjoy watching our students be successful,” she said. “I think that was always my passion in education and it's my passion on the board.”

Kovach said she wants the district to continue its partnership with the Northern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center. She also serves on committees with the career center.

“With CTC we are co-oping with a lot of businesses,” she said. “I'd like to see that continue.”

This is the first time Deborah Williamson has run for the school board, but she wants to give back to the community by serving on the board and using her work experience in finance, marketing and project management to promote the district.

“I believe that our children should receive the best possible education that we can provide in a safe and healthy environment, while protecting the community from unwarranted tax hikes,” Williamson said.

Williamson said she's impressed with Kiski Area's focus on technology and career development and would like to be part of the continuing change.

“I am personally motivated by change, growth and learning and want to be part of the experience in helping Kiski Area become an outstanding, premier school district,” he said.

In Region III, newcomer Amy Shaffer is looking to unseat 20-year board member Ben Silvestri.

“I want to be a voice for our students and for our parents and the taxpayers,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer worked as a classroom assistant for 10 years and wants to make sure students have the most qualified teachers and assistants in the classrooms in Kiski Area.

“You can't sit back and complain about it — you have to step up,” she said of why she's running.

Shaffer said she can bring a fresh perspective to the district as a parent, grandparent and former employee.

Silvestri said he is running for re-election because he's concerned about the district spending money on a new football stadium.

“I think we have an excellent stadium in Davis Field,” he said. “I think (the new stadium) is going to cost, eventually, a great deal of money.”

Silvestri said he has concerns about the financial state of the district in a few years when they it starts remodeling the middle school and the district will have already spent millions on the stadium. He worries the district may have to raise taxes down the road.

“I think it's a very crucial time,” he said.

Silvestri is also concerned about what he calls the “dismantling” of Region III after the closure of Laurel Point Elementary and the district plans to move away from using Davis Field.

“There's not going to be too much left in Region III,” he said.

In Region II, incumbent Robert Keibler is running unopposed. He has been on the board for 12 years.

The primary election is May 16. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.