Valley News Dispatch

Challenger again seeks to unseat Vandergrift mayor

Emily Balser | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 12:39 a.m.
Submitted
Barbara Turiak, candidate for Vandergrift mayor
Lou Purificato, running for re-election as Vandergrift mayor.

Barbara Turiak again is challenging incumbent Lou Purificato for the Democratic nomination for Vandergrift mayor.

The May 16 primary will be the second time the two candidates have run against one another. Turiak lost the primary race to Purificato in 2013, but won the Republican nod as a write-in. She lost the general election by 33 votes.

Turiak, 63, said she's been hitting the streets to see what residents want from their public officials.

“I carry a pad and pencil around, and I talk to the people of the town to find out their concerns and interest,” she said. “I get a lot of good advice.”

That advice includes requests from businesses about the need for better streets, sidewalks and parking. Turiak said she's heard from residents who are concerned about empty houses and storefronts, as well.

“We need to bring the town back,” she said. “We need to bring it alive again.”

Bringing more economic development to Vandergrift is a priority for Purificato, 81, who has been mayor for 14 years. Before becoming mayor, he worked for the Vandergrift Police Department for 35 years.

“With 50 years (of experience), you have to really know what's going on,” he said.

Purificato has supported the Vandergrift Improvement Program, which he said works to revitalize the town. He hopes to continue working with the program if re-elected.

“When I first started working for Vandergrift Borough, we had a very busy business area,” he said. “If we could get some of that back, I think it would be a plus.”

Turiak said she's not a politician, but she is familiar with the legislative process after serving on local, state and national committees when she was a teacher. She was president and chief contract negotiator of her teachers union.

“I happen to really like the mayor right now,” she said. “I think we just need new blood.”

Purificato said he works well with council and tries to spend as much time as possible at the borough building to be available to residents.

He said this likely will be the last time he runs for office.

“I would like to continue what we started 14 years ago,” Purificato said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

