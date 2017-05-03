Arnold Democrats put focus on financial recovery in council primary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four Democrats are vying for their party's nomination to fill two council seats in Arnold this primary season.

Those two seats currently are occupied by two of the candidates, Councilmen Dave Horvat and Bill Charlton.

Hoping to unseat them are Debbie Vernon and Joseph Bia.

No Republican filed nomination papers ahead of the May 16 primary.

Vernon is a fourth-generation resident of the city who said that, if elected, her focus will be on improving the police department and other city services.

“I hope to re-establish the canine unit, hire additional police officers, increase city-wide illegal drug enforcement, strengthen community relations, attract businesses to the city of Arnold and help create jobs,” Vernon said.

Vernon said she hopes to “eliminate the unfair and excessive penalties and interest on sewage and garbage bills.”

Vernon is an office manager by day, and she cites her experience on the city's planning commission and events committee, saying she will “work together with the mayor and whomever is on council to help revitalize the city of Arnold.”

Bia is a network engineer at the University of Pittsburgh who is new to politics. He said he hopes to “effect positive changes for the citizens of Arnold.”

Bia said he will focus on strengthening the police department and lowering the fees associated with sewer service in the city.

“Going door-to-door, talking to different folks, this seems to be the biggest issue that is paining them other than crime and drugs. Many feel that the fees being imposed, especially to the elderly that live on a fixed income, lead them into a hole from which they cannot recover,” he said.

According to Bia, the current council has looked at reducing police staffing to a single officer per shift. Bia said he does not support this initiative.

“While this would be a cost-saving measure, this would not be safe for the citizens as well as the officer on duty. They would not be able to effectively serve and protect the citizenry,” he said.

Bringing a police dog back the city is not favored by Horvat.

Horvat, a 42-year resident of the city, seeks a second full term following appointment in 2012 and re-election in 2013. Horvat oversees the city's accounts and finance department and his stance on the city's police dog and force have always centered around fiscal responsibility, he said.

He said he is seeking office again because of his “desire to continue to improve the city's financial situation.”

Since 2013, the city has been on the cusp of falling under state authority via the Financially Stressed Municipalities Act, or Act 47.

Arnold avoided Act 47 coverage by entering the Department of Community and Economic Development's early intervention program, but Horvat said the city isn't out of the woods yet and still can't afford the cost of a dog.

He said he hopes to keep the city from falling under state authority without raising taxes and address the city's problem with urban blight.

“All my voting decisions are made based on what I feel is in the city's best interest,” he said.

Charlton as well stressed the need for the city to continue down the path toward financial stability.

“The financial recovery is crucial,” he says.

Charlton, a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, is seeking election to his first full term on the council. He was appointed to fill the remaining two years of the seat vacated by Karen Peconi when she became mayor in January of last year.

“Voters should pick me because of who I am: honest to a fault, not self-serving, always with Arnold's interest in mind,” he said.

Charlton is a retired chemical reactor operator who has served as the president of both the New Kensington Arnold School Board and the Lower Valley Food Bank. He said his focus going forward will be on fighting blight.

“The one issue that hurts me the most is blight, and we can solve this problem now,” he said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.