Valley News Dispatch

Experienced Democrats seek Upper Burrell supervisor nomination

Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 11:30 p.m.
Courtesy of Allen Uhler
Upper Burrell Supervisor Allen Uhler. Uhler is seeking the Democratic nomination for another six-year term on the Board of Supervisors.
Courtesy of Michael Conley
Former Supervisor Michael Conley is seeking the Democratic nomination to the Upper Burrell Board of Supervisors. Conley previously served as supervisor for 14 years.

Updated 1 hour ago

Voters in Upper Burrell will choose between two experienced Democratic nominees for a six-year term for township supervisor during next Tuesday's primary.

Incumbent Supervisor Allen Uhler and former Supervisor Michael Conley are seeking their party's nomination to the three-member board. No Republican filed for a nomination.

The two candidates represent a combined 20 years in township government.

Uhler is completing his first term after being elected in 2011. He said he is running again to further serve Upper Burrell residents.

“I have kept my promises to the people of the township and worked for their best interest to uphold their health, safety and welfare,” he said.

A lifelong resident, Uhler said he will work to remove blighted properties and improve infrastructure. He said he has seen increased interest in township government and fiscal responsibility since he took office.

“I am proudest of the increased attendance of residents at township meetings, transparency in our office, earlier monthly agenda posting on the township website, no tax increases and reducing costs of unnecessary programs,” he said.

Uhler said supervisors need to revisit the Upper Burrell Community Development Objectives and place emphasis on preserving the natural, rural state of the township, something he said he also would focus on in a second term.

Conley served 14 years as a township supervisor, from 1991 to 2005, including seven of those in a public safety leadership role. He also served as the township's emergency management coordinator. He ran unsuccessfully against board Chairman Ross Walker in 2015.

Conley, like Uhler a lifelong Upper Burrell resident, is an active member of the Upper Burrell Volunteer Fire Department.

Conley said that his experience should be notable for voters.

“I am seeking office again because I enjoy serving my community and representing everyone from the township. I have 14 years previous experience on the board. I'm dedicated, honest and approachable,” Conley said.

Conley stressed the need for attention to the township's roads, but added his desire to see expansion of the township's water and sewage systems and the local industrial park.

Conley said he plans on “providing access to city water and working with the county to begin development of the Westmoreland Business & Research Park.”

According to county records about 20 acres of that park, which also covers part of Washington Township, remain undeveloped.

Voting in Upper Burrell will be conducted at the municipal building.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

