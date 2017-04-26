Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
West Deer supervisor candidates critical of large tax hike
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 12:06 a.m.
Beverly Jordan
Shawn Maudhuit
Submitted
Larry McManus
Robert Nolan

The township property tax hike in West Deer is on the minds of most of the five Republican candidates vying for a nomination for three open supervisor's seats.

Three Democrats, likely to include incumbent Leonard Guerre, will go up against the three Republican winners of the May 16 primary in November's general election.

The township supervisors approved, in a 4-3 vote, a 50 percent hike in real estate taxes for this year. Much-needed road repairs drove the increase.

While many residents agree township roads are in lousy condition, the Republican candidates question the tax increase's size and the best future course.

Robert Nolan said he spoke against the tax increase at the supervisors' public meetings.

Nolan said the supervisors' spending “isn't in control.”

He wants more long-term planning before real estate taxes are increased.

“We should have to come up with annual plans, a five-year plan and a long-term plan,” he said.

Shawn Maudhuit said a problem with the tax increase is that it came all at once.

Mauduit said he would try to lower the property tax.

“I want to explore what options we have with state funding, grants and what other townships are doing to keep their taxes down,” he said.

Beverly Jordan said that when she attended supervisors meetings, the tax increase was portrayed as a “necessary evil.”

Jordan would like to cut the property tax and vowed to not support any future tax increases.

Other issues

Taxes aren't the only financial issue the township faces, according to Arlind Karpuzi, 21. He wants more business development, which, in turn, can increase revenue for the township.

He proposes greater emphasis on exploring ways to attract businesses to the township and connect with current businesses.

“We have to engage with current businesses to see what their issues are now,” he said.

Public safety is another concern of the candidates.

“We want to ensure that the EMS has proper facilities, as well as the police,” Karpuzi said.

Other issues brought up by the candidates include more recreational opportunities in the township.

Jordan is the chairwoman and Maudhuit is a member of the West Deer parks and recreation committee.

Maudhuit would like to help put the township “on the map” for its recreational opportunities for people of all ages.

He has been involved in presenting an annual concert at the township's Bairdford Park and other events.

“We should definitely look into a community pool, a community center, renovated basketball and tennis courts at Bairdford Park,” he said.

Jordan wants to see local government consistency in quality-of-life issues.

“We have beautiful parks,” she said. “We have to keep upgrading and going after grants.”

Nolan would like to see supervisors take a more hands-on approach with the township manager and be “more involved in the everyday work of the township.”

Former township supervisor Lawrence McManus did not respond to requests to be interviewed.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com or via twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

