Gilpin country lifestyle could be key to supervisors race

Occupation: Owner of Lingrow Farm in Gilpin and Twisted Thistle restaurant in Leechburg

These candidates are seeking nominations in the May 16 primary. Two six-year terms and one four-year term are open.

The Gilpin Township supervisors race for the May 16 primary will feature four Democrats and two Republicans vying to be their parties' candidate for three seats — two six-year terms and one four-year term.

The two Republicans on the primary ballot are running for both the six-year and four-year seats.

While candidates and residents alike tout the township's rural lifestyle, candidates say it's an asset but also a liability when it comes to road conditions and, in some cases, isolation.

Current supervisor and Republican Linda Alworth, 62, has seen the township weather issues with road conditions.

“We have a good crew of supervisors now, and we're paying the bills on time,” she said.

If elected for another term, Alworth said she would pursue more grant money for road maintenance.

The second Republican candidate on the ballot is Charles J. Stull, a college student in the process of transferring to Seton Hill University.

A newcomer, Stull understands Gilpin's country lifestyle and relative safety.

“It's far away enough from town to avoid crime and goings on,” he said. “But it's close enough to easily commute to town for what is in town, like stores and businesses.”

Stull said he would like to look closer into township zoning laws to investigate “why we are not fixing certain things that needs to be fixed.”

Specifically, Stull wants to see what has to happen to fix the roads, a subject that is the most common complaint from residents, he said.

“Some local roads are full of potholes and some were paved but are becoming gravel roads since they are old,” he said.

While the road crew does its best, Stull said, he wants to see road projects that would produce longer-lasting roads and not just patching.

Democrat Susan Camp Brown, 57, is running for both the six-year seat and the four-year seat.

A retired public school teacher, Brown was appointed as a supervisor in August to finish out a term that expires at the end of the year.

Although Brown left Gilpin when she was a public school teacher in Webster County, West Virginia, she returned home more than five years ago.

While Brown said Gilpin's greatest asset is its rural lifestyle and friendliness, there is an isolation issue, especially for seniors.

“There is a disconnecting of neighbors,” she said. “People don't really understand what is really happening to their neighbors.”

As a supervisor, Brown said she would like to develop programming for more face-to-face activity in the community.

“We're an aging community,” she said. “Especially with the lack of businesses in the Leechburg area, there is not a lot of young people living out this way and I think the older people tend to get isolated.”

James C. Martin, 65, one of three Democrats competing for the two six-year seats, is a former supervisor who resigned to help with the road crew. Martin said his 20 years of experience in the road and police departments will be an asset to the board.

Martin believes road conditions are a major problem for the township.

“The road problems have stemmed from a lack of proper planning,” he said.

Martin said when he was on the board, supervisors compiled lists of the worst roads in the township and came up with a repair plan for the short and long terms.

“Money is always an issue,” he said. “But there are grants out there.”

Newcomer Kris Kulick, a Democrat, teacher at Leechburg Area High School and the owner of a landscape business, is running for a six-year term.

He, too, would like to see better roads. “We don't have enough money to do what is necessary to make every resident happy so we pick and chose where we have the worst area and allocate what we have to that,” he said.

Given his experience with a landscape and excavation company, Kulick said his “experience with everything outdoors” provides the common sense and background to help make the right decisions for the township.

Democrat Andrew Martin could not be reached for comment.

