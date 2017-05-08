2 vying for GOP nomination for Washington Twp. supervisor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Political experience: Washington Township supervisor for 18 years; appointed member of the Municipal Authority of Washington Township

Political experience: Appointed as finance chairman of the Plum Borough Municipal Authority (water and sewer authority)

Two Republicans are vying in next Tuesday's primary to be the GOP's nominee for Washington Township supervisor.

The seat carries a six-year term.

Democratic candidate Fred Schiffer is unopposed in the May 16 primary.

Incumbent Republican Rich Gardner wants to make improvements, but still stay the course.

“We have a nice, rural township and we want to keep it that way,” he said.

Newcomer Martin E. Fix, a retired certified public accountant from U.S. Steel Corp., says he has something new to offer.

“I think I know what some of the problems are and hope to make it a better community,” he said.

Both men offer ideasbut differ on what they think are the most pressing issues.

For Gardner, continued sound financial management of the township tops his list.

The township hasn't had a tax increase in 10 years and Gardner would like to keep it that way.

“It's not been easy with the increasing costs of health care and fuel,” he said.

The township is in good financial shape, according to Gardner.

“One of the things we have been careful to do since I've been on the board, and we need to continue, is to run the township like a business,” said Gardner, who is a self-employed businessman.

Fix's priorities for the township are water and sewage. He thinks the township's rates are high and he questions the overall cost and engineering of the sewage system.

Fix was finance chairman of the Plum Borough Municipal Authority more than a decade ago when he lived in Plum. Gardner has been a longtime member of the township's municipal authority.

If elected supervisor, Fix said he would “bring a fresh set of eyes,” and his experience with Plum's large public water and sewage system.

Fix said he would like to look into grants and other money to pay for extending the public waterlines to more areas of the township.

Other issues

Gardner says attracting senior retirement housing is a niche that needs to be filled in the township.

“We have lot of residents who are single widows and widowers who would like to stay here but don't want to continue maintaining a large home and property,” he said.

Additional small retail developments would be helpful to residents, too, he added.

Fix wants to see the township roads in better condition. He is concerned that the transportation infrastructure isn't there for increased development in the township. “We need a matrix for when we receive impact fees from Marcellus shale,” he said. “Then we have to have a plan in place to bring roads up to standard.”

Fix complained that township roads lack berms and have drainage issues.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com or on twitter @MaThomas_Trib