Missing Leechburg woman, 66, found unharmed

A Leechburg woman went missing Tuesday morning was found unharmed Tuesday night.

A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher had no details but said the woman did not require medical treatment.

Mary Smith, 66, of River Street, had not been seen since about 9 a.m. by Leechburg's fire chief and a businesswoman on Market Street by the war memorial.

While Smith has no major health issues, the businesswoman she encountered told police that Smith seemed to be confused.

Police and fire officials could not immediately be reached for details of where she was found.

Police said earlier that an electronic signal emitted from her cellphone at about 3 p.m. indicated it came from within a mile to the northern side of Leechburg.

Volunteers from the Leechburg and Gilpin fire departments were part of the search crew, as were two search dog teams from the Lower Kiski Ambulance Service.

