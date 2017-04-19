Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Home robbery in Vandergrift under investigation
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 1:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Vandergrift police are investigating a home robbery reported late Tuesday.

Police said a man and woman were watching TV at about 10:45 p.m. in their side of a duplex in the 100 block of Washington Avenue. After a knock, the man was opening the door when three men came inside and demanded money.

They got about $110 from the residents, and didn't assault or threaten them before leaving, authorities said.

At some point, the men on the same night entered the other side of the duplex but nothing was missing when the occupant returned home, police Chief Joe Caporali said. It's unclear which side of the duplex they went to first, Caporali said.

Two of the three intruders were armed with handguns, police said.

Witnesses said one suspect wore a blue hooded sweatshirt with his face covered, and sweatpants and was 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. A second man wore a dark hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

The third man wore a black hooded sweatshirt, pulled back to show he was bald or had his head shaven. He was about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-568-5507.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

