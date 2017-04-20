Fired up: Leechburg students participate in Raku pottery workshop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“We can have a piece from the box to the table (drying) in an hour,” Sendek said. “No harmful chemicals are used. Copper is the main colorant used, with silica and aluminum too.”

Utilizing a porous clay that can withstand “thermal shock,” a fired Raku piece is removed from the kiln, enclosed in a metal can during which chemical processes allow for unique colors and lastly is “quenched,” or briefly placed in water, and then air dried.

The process involves three steps: firing, reduction and quenching.

Raku involves what were once thought to be the four natural elements of life: fire, water, earth and air.

The handmade pottery technique was used to make tea bowls for the ceremonies of Zen Buddhist masters.

Raku translates as “happiness, comfort, ease or pleasure” in Japanese. The word is derived from Jurakudai, a palace constructed in Kyoto during the mid-1500s.

A Japanese pottery technique, Raku uses fire and smoke to create original and one-of-a-kind patterns on glazed pottery.

Leechburg Area High School art students were fired up Wednesday as they gathered outside on school grounds.

More than 75 students participated in a Raku pottery workshop, donning protective fireproof gloves and gear and working in shifts under the watchful tutelage of Joe Sendek, a visiting pottery artist from Slippery Rock.

Sendek had the kiln fired up to almost 1,900 degrees and the students had their boxes of glazed pieces at the ready.

This annual fired pottery workshop is made possible through either grant money or funds from the art budget, said high school art teacher Shayle Prorok.

“The feedback from this event is so great,” Prorok said. “This event offers cross curriculum — history, chemistry and creativity through art.”

“I made four swans,” said Karalyn Zeff, a sophomore advanced art student. “But I only have two left to fire today because the other two broke.”

Zeff is Raku savvy these days, participating for her third year, serving as an assistant for students new to the art form.

Students from grades seven through 12 experienced the three main steps to producing Raku fired pottery — the kiln (firing), a trash can kiln enclosure process (reduction) and a final dousing with water called quenching.

Like a snowflake, Raku pieces are unique, with no two alike in color due to the chemical/combustion process.

A huge periodic element table hung behind the kiln, provided by Sendek, reminding the students of the various chemical components required with Raku.

“We are mixing chemistry with culture and creativity,” he said.

Sendek, who holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in clay and sculpture from Arizona State University, has made the presentation at Leechburg Area for more than 20 years.

“The kids keep me coming back,” he said. “This is hands-on, and kids love that.”

Sendek enrolled in a pottery class decades ago while living in California.

“It changed my life,” he said. “I left my job working as a machinist and pursued my art degrees.”

When Prorok was hired 15 years ago, she knew this was one program that would stay.

“Each year when school starts, the first thing I hear from my students is “When is Joe coming?” Prorok said. Sendek visits in the fall too, during a separate pottery class.

Senior Lester Kindler readied his artwork for the kiln, referencing collegiate life as his motivation for creating a keepsake box pottery piece adorned with a vine and peace symbol.

“This will go in my dorm room at University of Northwestern Ohio,” Kindler said. “Having a visiting artist is a good and fun learning experience.”

Leechburg art students created their clay art a month or two before Sendek's visit. Functional pieces such as bowls, jewelry holders and boxes were popular, as well as animals and decorative designs.

Prorok strives to provide “outside of the classroom” moments for her students, and field trips and visiting artists are elements that work, she said.

Superintendent Tiffany Brzezinski-Nix recognized the value of a resident artist for the district.

“Art is an integral part in the education of each child at Leechburg. Art fosters creativity, enhances fine motor skills, improves confidence and integrates and teaches critical thinking and decision-making,” Brzezinski-Nix said.

“We have a fabulous art department that goes above and beyond to enhance the experiences of our students. Students are actively engaged in the school and community environment through art enrichment.”

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.