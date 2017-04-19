Allegheny Valley School Board debate taping restrictions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some members of the Allegheny Valley School Board want to come up with a policy on the video recording of their meetings after one of their own members recorded a session.

Stephen Puskar asked what limitations they could place on the “videotaping” of school board meetings after noticing that resident Alex Conte was recording the board's special meeting Tuesday with a cellphone.

Conte, son of School Director Sal Conte, was recording the meeting with board member James Gaschler's phone.

Gaschler said he intends to post recordings of school board meetings on a Facebook group to help inform residents who are unable to attend.

Alex Conte and his father both are running for election to the school board this year. They are among nine candidates for four seats, all of whom have cross-filed on the Democratic and Republican ballots.

State law allows recording meetings

According to the state's Office of Open Records, the Sunshine Act allows meetings to be recorded with an audio or video recorder.

The act also allows agencies to issue rules concerning the use of recording devices to avoid disruptions, but such rules should not be an attempt to prevent a member of the public from recording a meeting.

“In light of today's technology, there's not many (reasons for restricting recording) that could be reasonable,” said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. “Anything that interferes with or discourages the right to record would be unreasonable under the law.”

Several board members were angered that Gaschler had not told them in advance he was recording the meeting.

“If you're going to record us, we should know we're being recorded,” Director Elizabeth Moretti said.

Melewsky said the Sunshine Act already puts officials on notice that they can be recorded by anyone during a public meeting.

“They can't require you to get permission to record. The law gives people the permission to record a meeting. You don't need more permission from the local agency,” she said. “The problem here also is the suggestion that the discussion might be different if they knew they were being recorded.”

Board President Larry Pollick said he had no problem with being video recorded, but took issue with Gaschler not telling them. Pollick contended that Gaschler was charging the board with not being transparent, which Gaschler denied.

Pollick said Gaschler, a recent Springdale High School graduate and the board's youngest member, was being “juvenile.”

“I'm offended by it,” Pollick said. “You should've shared with us.”

Alex Conte said no disrespect was intended, and that the problem could be fixed.

“It was the first time,” he said.

Melewsky said the simplest solution would be to place a sign stating that state law allows meetings to be recorded.

“Everyone's on notice that they can or could be recorded,” she said. “Regulating this seems like an opportunity to create problems that don't exist.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.