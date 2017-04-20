New Kensington man arraigned in tablet incident

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An argument between two New Kensington men last October about the alleged theft of a tablet computer led to one man pouring gasoline around the other man's house and threatening burn it down, police said.

The man who made the threat, Aaron “Babyface” West, 27, of the 1300 block of Orchard Avenue, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of attempted arson and related charges.

Police say the tablet's alleged owner confronted West on the night of Oct. 28 and told West to pay for the tablet. West was angered and wouldn't calm down, so the man left, according to a police report.

Police say West grabbed a can of gasoline and followed the man to the man's house in the 700 block of North Street.

West is accused of pouring gasoline around the exterior of the wood-frame house.

Three people were inside.

According to police, West allegedly yelled from outside the house, “You want to file charges? I'll set your house on fire and kill your family.”

Police said West fled and New Kensington firefighters had to hose down the gasoline from the house.

In addition to attempted arson, West was arraigned on three counts of reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and witness intimidation.

He was sent to the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bond pending a preliminary hearing.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.