Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington man arraigned in tablet incident
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, April 20, 2017
Aaron West

Updated 4 hours ago

An argument between two New Kensington men last October about the alleged theft of a tablet computer led to one man pouring gasoline around the other man's house and threatening burn it down, police said.

The man who made the threat, Aaron “Babyface” West, 27, of the 1300 block of Orchard Avenue, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of attempted arson and related charges.

Police say the tablet's alleged owner confronted West on the night of Oct. 28 and told West to pay for the tablet. West was angered and wouldn't calm down, so the man left, according to a police report.

Police say West grabbed a can of gasoline and followed the man to the man's house in the 700 block of North Street.

West is accused of pouring gasoline around the exterior of the wood-frame house.

Three people were inside.

According to police, West allegedly yelled from outside the house, “You want to file charges? I'll set your house on fire and kill your family.”

Police said West fled and New Kensington firefighters had to hose down the gasoline from the house.

In addition to attempted arson, West was arraigned on three counts of reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and witness intimidation.

He was sent to the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bond pending a preliminary hearing.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.