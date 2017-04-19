Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Frazer police arrest 'career criminal' in March 2016 burglary

Emily Balser | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
Dean Allen Vankirk

Surveillance video and blood left behind during a home burglary in Frazer in March 2016 led to the arrest of a suspect Wednesday.

Dean Allen Vankirk, 51, was arrested without incident by Frazer police in New Kensington after family members told police where he might be staying. Although Vankirk's last known address was in Jefferson Hills, police believe he had been living in New Kensington.

Frazer Police Chief Terry Kuhns said police were able to identify Vankirk earlier this month through DNA evidence found at the scene.

Police say he cut himself on the house's door after he broke out a glass pane.

Kuhns called Vankirk “a career criminal,” so authorities had his DNA recorded in a state criminal database.

In addition, police were able to match surveillance footage of the burglary with Vankirk's police mugshot.

“The success of this case is because we were very diligent in gathering forensic evidence,” Kuhns said.

Police say Vankirk, with the assistance of a female accomplice, broke into a home in the 1800 block of Bakerstown Road on March 12, 2016 shortly after residents left.

Police say the home surveillance footage shows Vankirk going room to room, carting away a television, cable box, VHS/DVD player, Xbox and a purse containing multiple credit cards and around $1,400 in cash.

Kuhns said none of the stolen items were recovered Wednesday.

“The victims of that burglary are very relieved because they were living in fear that this individual would return,” the chief said.

Frazer police utilized their social media accounts to disseminate the surveillance footage to the public and seek tips, but Kuhns was disappointed with the lack of leads.

“Many people recognized him, but were reluctant to identify him,” Kuhns said.

Vankirk is charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, driving with a suspended or revoked license, criminal conspiracy and criminal mischief.

He is being held in Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing had not been set.

Vankirk was already on parole at the time of his arrest. He has a 37-page criminal record including multiple burglaries, drug convictions and child endangerment charges, Kuhns said.

Police are still looking for the female who was seen in the van that Vankirk was driving. Police believe she is also living in New Kensington.

“We are very close to identifying the female accomplice,” Kuhns said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

