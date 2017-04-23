Sewer flow reductions compliance deadline extended for Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The state Department of Environmental Resources will fine the authority $1,000 for each, he said.

The overflows were caused by heavy rain March 1 and March 31.

Authority plant manager Mike Henry said both were at the Duquesne pump station at Duquesne Avenue in Springdale.

The Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority will pay $2,000 in fines for sanitary sewage overflows in March.

The Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority is getting a break on meeting deadlines set by the state regarding sewage flow reductions.

The authority agreed to a change in the consent order it has with the state to eliminate sewage from its five pump stations being dumped into the Allegheny River.

The consent order is based on a Wet Weather Plan the authority submitted to the state Department of Environmental Protection in 2014.

The plan was aimed at eliminating the sewage discharges, which normally occur during heavy rain events, within three years of DEP approving it.

DEP approved it last December, which means it would have to be completed by 2019.

It is all part of the state's administration of the federal Clean Streams Law.

According to the amendment, the authority discovered that would not happen as it began revising its Act 537 (sewage facilities) plan and contacted the agency Feb. 16.

“We talked to them and said, ‘Look, we're going to need some more time,'” said authority solicitor Charles Means. “They (now) want us to come into compliance by June 1, 2023.”

In the meantime, the authority will face a civil penalty of $1,000 per day for each sanitary sewer overflow into the river that happens though Dec. 31, 2020.

From Jan. 1, 2021 until the end of the consent order, that penalty is boosted to $3,000 per each overflow per day.

In addition, Means said the amendment sets the deadline for the authority's Act 537 Plan as April 1, 2018.

“After they approve it, we will move forward to obtain permits to build whatever they want us to build,” Means said, referring to any system or plant upgrades deemed necessary to complete DEP's objectives.

The authority is putting together its 537 Plan on behalf of each of its member communities: Springdale, Harmar, Cheswick and Springdale Township.

It also is responsible for West Deer, Indiana Township, and parts of Fox Chapel and Richland, which are served by the Deer Creek Drainage Basin Authority.

That authority sends its sewage to the Lower Allegheny Valley's plant in Harmer to be treated.

John Mowry, the Lower Allegheny Valley's engineer from KLH Engineers, told the board he and authority plant manager Mike Henry met with borough and township managers and their engineers to discuss the 537 Plan.

Mowry said the authority requested resolutions from each community authorizing the preparation of the plan on their behalf.

“The meat of the plan is going to be the alternatives and the flows,” Mowry said. “Once we get through what the alternatives are, putting the 537 Plan together should be easy.”

“I'm happy to report so far that we have no roadblocks,” he added. “Everyone seems to be on the same page.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.