Sewage rates could rise for Lower Allegheny Valley

Residents in some Lower Allegheny Valley communities could see their sewage rates go up, even if the total their town pays to the sewage authority has gone down.

Officials in Cheswick, Harmar and Springdale Township said they will be evaluating how much they charge residents for sewage now that the Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority has set its service fees for the year.

But, officials said, the looming cost of upgrades to increase capacity at the authority's overloaded treatment plant in Harmar to end overflows from its pump stations may also weigh on how rates are set.

The authority's 2017 budget is about $1.85 million, slightly less than the $1.87 million 2016 budget.

Service fees are based on water consumption. The fee is paid in two payments, in June and December.

The authority lowered the rates it charges to four of the six municipalities or entities it serves. Cheswick, Harmar, Springdale and Springdale Township all saw reductions in their costs; the service fee was increased for the Deer Lakes Drainage Basin Authority, which serves portions of Fox Chapel and Indiana Township.

The authority bills the governing bodies, which in turn bill residents.

While Springdale Township saw a slight reduction of its fee of just under $4,000, township Secretary Dawn Biery said it's not likely residents will see a reduction on their bills. Instead, commissioners may raise rates, a decision they expect to make by July.

Springdale Township residents pay $10 per 2,000 gallons of water monthly.

“The board is trying to plan for the future, so they will be reviewing rates in the next few months,” Biery said. “In the next few years, each municipality is going to be responsible for decreasing inflow and infiltration and a number of mandated repairs. We need to prepare for those costs.

“We want to make the increase gradual so we don't have to hit people all at once,” she said.

To end sewage overflows, the authority is considering two alternatives, which cost between $45 million and $65 million.

In a recent meeting with the municipalities, the authority said it plans to submit a plan to the state Department of Environmental Protection by Dec. 31. If approved, design work would start in July 2018 and be finished by January 2020, according to the authority's schedule.

The project would go out to bid in January 2021, with construction starting in May 2021 and being finished two years later, assuming the authority is granted all of the permits it needs from the state.

To reduce its flow to the sewage plant, Harmar has been fixing inlets and relining sewage pipes to keep excess water out, township Secretary Donna Piper said.

Harmar hasn't increased its sewage rate since 2014. The township charges $3.50 per 1,000 gallons of water.

While the township will take the authority's upgrade work into account when setting rates, Piper said it's too early to know if residents' rates will go up.

Cheswick charges $2.50 per 1,000 gallons, borough Secretary Andy Bock said. He said the borough hasn't yet received the authority's bill.

Bock said council typically considers any changes to sewage rates during annual budgeting at the end of the year.

Bock said the more than $20,000 reduction Cheswick received is likely because of empty buildings, and the correction of an overflow at the borough's water storage tank.

Springdale Manager Kim McAfoose did not respond to a request for comment.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer. Freelance writer Tom Yerace contributed to this report.