Valley News Dispatch

Springdale engineer recommends building repairs

Tom Yerace | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 11:35 p.m.

Two buildings owned by Springdale Borough need repairs, and one may have to be replaced.

Borough Engineer Gordon Taylor of Senate Engineering said that a corner of the borough building's basement needs to be shored up because of water damage.

It happened to be raining the day he viewed the damage, Taylor said.

“You could see the water puddling outside the building, and the sidewalk outside had sunk and the water was flowing toward the building,” Taylor told council Tuesday.

That part of the basement is used for storage, borough officials said.

Steel joists holding up the first floor have been corroded by the influx of water, he said.

He's uncertain what it will cost to repair or replace the joists.

“We have to come out and look at it better,” Taylor said. “Structurally, it is fine.”

The borough garage at the bottom of Colfax Street needs more immediate attention, Taylor said.

A load-bearing wall has been badly damaged by water, as well, but from the roof down.

Taylor said the building, built in the 1920s or 30s, never had any gutters or downspouts. He said for decades, the water has just come off the roof and down into the wall.

“Something should be done within the year,” he told council. “It's completely shot.”

Taylor agreed with a suggestion by Council President James Zurisko that the borough should install jacks and supporting timbers to hold up the wall as a temporary repair.

“It doesn't look like it is going to fall any time soon,” Taylor said, adding that the temporary repair shouldn't cost that much.

Meanwhile, council asked him to come up with an estimate of what a new building might cost.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

