Valley News Dispatch

Woman driving in New Kensington didn't realize her car was on fire

Matthew Medsger | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
A car erupted in flames in the parking lot of Taco Bell along Tarentum Bridge Road in New Kensington on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Updated 46 minutes ago

A woman was burned Thursday afternoon as she escaped from her burning car Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of the Taco Bell in New Kensington.

Flames engulfed and destroyed the car shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The unidentified driver, a woman, was burned as she fled from the vehicle, but a passenger was uninjured.

It took fire crews less than a minute to douse the flaming car.

Ryan Granstrom, of New Kensington, said he and his wife were on the way to pick up their daughter when they saw the vehicle on fire as the driver was in the Freeport Road turning lane at Tarentum Bridge Road.

"We started screaming at her, saying your car is on fire, but she didn't seem to notice," he said.

Granstrom said when he finally got the woman's attention, flames were spouting from under the car, which was leaving a burning line of spilled gasoline behind it.

The unidentified driver refused treatment at first but was convinced by her father, who arrived on scene just after fire crews extinguished the fire, to seek medical treatment for the burns clearly evident on her face and arm.

"When she got out of the car, the entire driver's side was burning," Granstrom said.

New Kensington Fire Captain Raymond Collins said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

