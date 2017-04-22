Harrison leaders eager to curb blight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Harrison commissioners could decide Monday whether the township needs a second full-time code enforcement officer to boost efforts to combat blight.

Commissioner Chuck Dizard said he'll propose adding the position. The new employee could help the code enforcement department, which also has two part-time officers, to accelerate inspections of rental units, address other property issues and update the township's comprehensive plan, he said.

Other commissioners' opinions are mixed.

“We've got to make the community better,” Commissioner Gary Lilly said.

Lilly agrees with Dizard generally but would like to see two more employees instead of one to press owners to clean up rundown properties, including many of the township's 1,450 rental units.

Currently, Lindsay Fraser is the only full-time code enforcement officer. She's in line to lead the department, with the expected retirement late this month of former department head Joe Marino, officials said.

Dizard said that if the township hires an enforcement officer by July 1, payroll in that department would be about $105,000 for 2017. That's less than the $133,000 budgeted.

More personnel would generate more revenue, such as the $50 fee that landlords are required to pay for an inspection every three years or whenever a unit turns over for a new tenant, Dizard said.

Inspectors check for screens on second-floor windows, working smoke alarms, electrical outlets with safety systems around sinks — “all stuff that is basically commonsense, general maintenance,” Lilly said.

Commissioner Robin Bergstrom favors the hire, which fills a vacancy to be left by Marino's departure.

“We need to replace the person, so we can continue to fight blight and enforce ordinances and do some longer-term planning for the township,” she said.

Commissioner William Heasley said four full-time code enforcers were proposed earlier but, “I was concerned about the added cost to the township.”

He says that inspections might be done faster and more efficiently if an independent firm is hired in addition to the full-time employee.

“We need to address (blight) without a doubt, but how can we do it and be fiscally responsible?” he said. “I still want to see the bottom line.”

Commissioner Bill Poston could not be reached for comment.

Dizard said the township in recent years has approved “five reasonably good” ordinances regarding landlords.

“For the most part, the enforcement of these ordinances has been minimal,” he said. About 25 percent of rental units have been inspected over the past 2 1⁄ 2 years, he said.

With another full-time worker, “It wouldn't be solved overnight, but certainly within two years we could catch up with all the landlord inspections,” Dizard said.

Dizard said he and Fraser will review proposals from code enforcement contractors to determine whether the services they provide can help pick up the slack.

Tom Yerace is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Staff writer Kim Leonard contributed to this report.